A large group of Haywards Heath Harriers took part in the Moyleman Marathon and Half Marathon.

This is a local hilly trail marathon that started back in 2014 in memory of a local runner Chris Moyle.

The marathon circumnavigates the town of Lewes in Sussex in an anti-clockwise manner.

Much of the course follows the South Downs Way footpath, finishing at the Harvey’s Brewery in Lewes where the finishers are welcomed by a pint and a pizza.

Siobhan Amer and Gemma Morgan of Haywards Heath Harriers at the Moyleman Marathon

The race was won by James Turner (Brighton & Hove AC/Lewes AC) in a very quick 2hr 52min 42sec. The first woman was Jade Elphick (Brighton & Hove AC), fifth overall in a new ladies’ course record of 3.32.59.

First Harrier over the line was Jamie Gibson in seventh place in 3.39.38.

Other Harriers results: 15th Greg Hilton 3:54.03; 31st Simeon Wishlade 4:10.38; 40th Siobhan Amer 4:16.58; 58th Julie Jamel 4:26.08; 59th Gemma Morgan 4:26.33; 130th Shelagh Robinson 5:04.09;

In the Moyleman Marathon Relay, Klara Border ran with Lucy Pizer. Klara ran the second half of the marathon in 2.34.

At the Brighton Half Marathon, Hanne Boggon ran a massive personal best time of 1hr 50min, improving on her previous best time by running sub two hours for the first time.

Emma Pryor improved on her half marathon time by running a new best of 2.01.

Kevin Frost ran his first half marathon at Brighton in 1.43.

Jamie Topping was the first Harrier home in 1.15.25 in 34th place for a new personal best time. Sam Ridley was the first Harrier lady across the line in 1.34.45.

Harriers results: Jamie Topping 1:15.25; Tim Stannard 1:23.53; Matt Cook 1:24.28; Sam Ridley 1:34.45; Sam Atkin 1:38.29; Chris Faulkner 1:39.30; Josh Pewter 1:39.56; Phil Scott 1:43.24; Kevin Frost 1:43.29; Kim Lo 1:43.34; Hanne Boggon 1:50.07; Emma Pryor 2:01.31; Carys Hind 2:28.38; Michelle Robinson 2:49.46

Chris Turner ran a super race at the Paddockwood Half Marathon.

Chris finished in 45th place overall in 1.13.52 for a new personal best time.

Other Harriers who finished this race were Jamie Topping in 67th place in 1.15.47 followed by Daniel Moll-Morgan in 156th place in a time of 1.22.20.

Ollie Farr ran his 95th marathon at the Saturn Teenage Mutant Ninja Rin at Staines-upon-Thames.

On his way to the magical 100 Marathon club, he finished well under five hours in a time of 4.29.

Ollie hoping to complete his 100th run at Richmond in May.

