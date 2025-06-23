Haywards Heath Harrier Shelagh conquers the South Downs Way 100

Ultra-runner, Shelagh Robinson, completed her most recent ultra race with the Centurions South Downs Way 100 which was held over Saturday/Sunday 14th and 15th June.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Paul Cousins and Michael Parish

Ultras:

This endurance race, which is a 100-mile race, follows the South Downs Way from Winchester to Eastbourne.

Shelagh’s pacers: Carl Bicknell (left) and Michael Burke (right).

The race started 6.30am and involved running parts of the South Downs Way in the dark with the help of head-torches and for Shelagh, finishing mid-morning the following day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other difficulties she had to deal with during the race included sleep deprivation and she had to have the mental resilience for continuing the race to the end.

Shelagh had a super support team of Carl Bicknell and Michael Burke who were able to meet her at various points and run with her keeping her company for miles upon miles.

Great planning goes into endurance races such as the SDW 100 including understanding the terrain that needs to be covered, nutrition - such as when to eat and what to eat to keep oneself having enough energy to complete the race and to stay hydrated in the hot weather and how to conserve your energy when running.

Map of South Downs Way 100 (Courtesy of Strava).

Michael Burke completed the Cape Wrath Ultra that took place over eight days from May 18 and finished on Sunday, May 25 and covering around 236 miles over mountainous trails in the Scottish Highlands. The race starting at Fort William and finished at the Cape Wrath Lighthouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelagh successfully completed the Thames Path 100 on May 3. The race took place along the River Thames from Richmond in London following the Thames towpath all the way to Oxford. Shelagh finished in a time of 29 hours and 30 minutes and 51 seconds.

Fun Runs:

One of the great events in the Mid Sussex run calendar is the Lindfield ten kilometre cross country race, held as part of their Village Day. The run, organised by volunteers, is one of the largest fundraising events for King Edward Hall.

Shelagh on her way to completing her Centurion SDW 100.

There are actually two races: the ten kilometres race (the actual distance closer to six and a half miles) and a five kilometres race. The longer course, starting at Hickman’s Lane (Lindfield) then following trail paths and some road then trail up to Ardingly Reservoir and back along footpaths into Lindfield.

Both runs mostly follow paths and tracks through the West Sussex countryside near Lindfield village. They are traditional cross-country runs with varied terrain and some slippery surfaces. Running past cowsheds, you might encounter some cows in the fields, adding to the enjoyment of being in nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run takes athletes through the countryside, across single-track bridges, sharp ascents with built-in staircases, small streams, and challenging hills, ultimately reaching the grounds of Ardingly College.

The weather leading up to the run was sunny and warm, with a bit of rain overnight. However, it wasn't enough to turn the run into the usual mud bath. Is the Lindfield 10km a proper cross-country without the mud? We missed it, but it wasn't essential.

Shelagh Robinson on her way to completing the South Downs Way 100.

Parts of the run goes across private land and this is the only opportunity that you can get to use some of these routes that make this such a great event.

Haywards Heath Harriers turned up in force for both the 5km and 10km. With two first over the finish line for their runs, congratulations to Rachael Overton crossing the line at 22:16 as first female athlete on the 5km and Mike Priest crossing the line first at 42:35 on the 10km. Phil Payne came in third crossing the line at 45:50. Great running from all of them.

Athletics:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Kingston and Poly Open Throws meeting on 12 April, Kleri Tantele threw a personal best with a superb throw over thirty metres for the first time, throwing 30.23 metres.

At the Crawley Open Meeting on 20 April, Olivia Byers completed in the 800m in 2 mins 42.38 secs (pb) and in the 3000m in 11 mins 35.41 secs (pb).

Also at the Crawley Open Meeting on 20 April, Kleri threw the javelin 28.19 metres.

Ollie Fyfe completed at the Brighton Track Night on May 7, and ran in the 800 metres race and finished in 2 mins 9.13 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Kenton ran in the Run Through Chase the Sun at Hyde Park 10 km race on the 16 April and finished in a time of 35 minutes and 53 seconds. Jamie Topping ran in the 5 km race at the same venue, recording a time of 17 minutes 23 seconds.

Pole-Vaulters:

Haywards Heath young pole-vaulters have been busy earlier this year.

Alice Johnstone also equalled her personal best and her own club record in the pole vault at the Lewes Spring Pole Vault on 29 March and at Iford Games on 26 April.

Results of the Iford Games (pole vault): Alice Johnstone: 3.00m; Poppy-Anne Hicks 2.10m; Jessica Diack 2.20m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results of the Lewes Spring Pole Vault: Poppy-Anne Hicks 2.10m; Jessica Diack 2.20m; Alice Johnstone: 3.00m

Results from Lewes Invitational Vault on 22 February: Anya Cole 2.41m; Poppy-Anne Hicks 1.91m; Jessica Diack no height.

Other running events:

At the Manchester Marathon on 27 April, Daniel Blain 4 hours 3 mins 32 secs.

Abby Ross completed the Battersea Half Marathon on March 8 in one hour forty-one minutes and four seconds.