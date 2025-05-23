Last year, Haywards Heath Harriers won the West Sussex Fun Run League, both for seniors and the juniors – obtaining the unique ‘double’ – after James Smyth took over leadership for the team. This year Harriers are aiming to hold on to the title for a second year, while facing stiff competition.

The third race in the 2025 WSFRL was the Lewes 10k, hosted by Lewes Athletic Club, starting at the athletics track, then around Ham Lane before heading out across country to Iford and returning back to the Lewes track for the finishing line.

Crawley Run Crew had hosted the first run, followed by Fittleworth Flyers staging the second.

After the fantastic showing at Fittleworth with 30 finishers and 122 points, the Harriers were on level on points with co-leaders Horsham Joggers. The race for retaining our title was well and truly on. But a great turnout at Lewes was needed.

Haywards Heath Harriers at the Lewes 10k

There was great running from the Harriers with Stuart Rowan first across the line for the club followed by Robert Smith, Jack Hayward and Matthew Clark. Two of the Harriers crossed the finish on their birthday – Lucy Anderson and Mike Parish. Rachael Overton was the first Harrier lady across the line.

Lewes 10k results for Haywards Heath Harriers: 10th Stuart Rowan 39:07; 12th Robert Smith, 39:37; 16th Jack Hayward, 40:34; 17th Matthew Clark, 40:42; 19th Phil Payne, 40:49; 20th Andy Hind, 41:01; 35th Mark Mellish, 42:16; 36th George Adams, 42:30; 48th Andy Stainer, 43:27; 63rd Rachael Overton, 44:53; 70th Greg Hilton, 00:45:24; 71st Fraser Hagell, 45:27; 82nd Nicolas Skov, 46:44; 91st Siobhan Amer, 47:07; 111th Gray Wilkinson, 48:27; 119th Sam Atkin, 48:51; 131st Simon Robinson, 49:47; 136th Clare Hilton, 49:58; 140th James Smyth, 50:05; 146th Richard Caddy, 50:19; 154th Kerry Bannister, 50:43; 174th Rebecca Hedges, 52:08; 189th Clare Kenwood, 53:15; 194th Abigail Redd, 53:30; 195th Glen Hedges, 53:30; 201st Lucy Anderson, 53:54; 247th Carl Bicknell, 56:51; 250th Amanda Soper, 57:17; 285th Jac Barnes 59:23; 336th Graham Kenwood, 1:03:48; 401st Mike Parish, 1:10:28; 427th Tracy Adams, 1:15:54; 437th Rupert Purchase, 1:18:34; 449th Richard Bates, 1:23:50.

Since the Lewes 10k, there have been two more fun run league races, the Hangover 5 at Worthing and the Hedgehoppers 5 at Portslade.

Hangover 5 results: 6th Harvey Alcock 31:36; 15th Stuart Rowen 32:44; 18th Andy Hind 33:41; 20th Matthew Clark 33:54; 24th Phil Payne 34:06; 39th Ellen Robinson 36:17; 41st Mark Mellish 36:33; 48th Fraser Hagell 37:51; 49th Tim Miller 37:59; 52nd Greg Hilton 38:25; 68th Siobhan Amer 39:55; 78th Gray Wilkinson 40:34; 84th Sam Atkin 40:55; 88th Chris Faulkner 41:04; 103rd Kerry Bannister 42:09; 109th James Smyth 42:38; 115th Claire Hilton 43:14; 120th Glen Hedges 44:16; 131st Rebecca Hedges 4514; 134th Lucy Anderson 45:33; 135th Jack Hayward 45:33; 153rd Abigail Redd 46:27; 154th James Buckeridge 46:28; 155th Clare Kenward 46:31; 186th Kath Buckeridge 49:51; 194th Jac Barnes 50:38; 216th Richard Jobling 53:09; 218th Sarah Hamilton 53:15; 219th Graham Kenward 53:16; 291st Richard Bates 1:11:25.

Hedgehopper 5 results: 7th Stuart Rowen 32:24; 15th Phil Payne 33:57;16th Matt Clark 34:13; 20th Jack Hayward 35:23; 22nd Mark Mellish 35:27; 26th George Adams 35:53; 35th Rachael Overton 36:53; 37th Fraser Hagell 37:05; 45th Greg Hilton 37:55; 55th Siobhan Amer 39:25; 56th Andy Dray 39:39, 60th Simon Robinson 39:49; 62nd Chris Faulkner 40:05; 70th Gray Wilkinson 40:45; 71st Steven Heath 40:49; 77th Patrick Kenward 41:30; 87th Clare Hilton 42:02; 88th Kerry Bannister 42:03; 97th Jason Robinson 42:42; 100th Richard Caddy 42:59; 106th Ian Tomkins 43:16; 134th James Smyth 45:59; 137th Lucy Anderson 46:06; 146th Clare Kenward 46:31; 191st Jacqueline Barnes 50:45; 197th Richard Jobling 51:45; 206th Graham Kenward 52:42; 218th Sarah Hamilton 55:31; 222nd Caroline Gumm 55:38; 248th Marion Hemsworth 1:00:40; 271st Shelagh Robinson 1:05:54; 274th Rupert Purchase 1:06:13; 282nd 1:16:31.