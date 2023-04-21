A number of Haywards Heath Harriers turned out for Brighton Marathon Weekend.

The marathon and 10k are now run by London Marathon group.

There were 8,456 in this year’s marathon and 2,750 in the 10k.

Russ Mullen led the Haywards Heath Harriers onslaught of personal bests from the endurance runners in the club.

Kler Tantele

Russ came home in 48th position with an impressive ten-minute PB and a club leading time for the year of 2hr 49min 53sec.

Siobhan Amer was the leading first Harrier lady home in 3.42.35 closely followed by Georgina Mugridge (3.43.53) and Abigail Redd (3.44.44) both getting new personal bests.

There were many personal best times set by the Harriers, all of whom had been training hard over the winter months.

Harriers results in the 10k: 22nd Jamie Topping 34:31; 79th James Moffat 38:05; 340th Rachael Overton 45:04; 870th Sarah Hamilton 56:04; 2375th Michelle Robinson 75:24.

Russ at the Brighton Marathon

Harriers results in the marathon: 48th Russ Mullen 2:49.53 (pb); 270th Tim Stannard 3:02.33 (pb); 363rd Curtis McNeice 3:08.07 (pb); 631st Pete Francis 3.18.01(pb) 958th Tim Miller 3.26.12; 1825th Siobhan Amer 3:42.35; 1840th Georgina Mugridge 3:43.53 (pb); 1889th Abigail Redd 3:44.44 (pb); 3140th Kevin Frost 4:01.32 (pb); 3283rd Ollie Farr 4:03.57; 8041st Caroline Mackey-Khursheed 6:01.21 (pb).

Greg Hilton smashed his personal best time by a staggering 18 minutes in Paris on the same day, beating his previous best by nearly 18 minutes to finish in 3.11.21.

Ollie Farr ran in the Saturn Cool Runners Half Marathon in 1.54.

At the Reading Half Marathon, James Bennett finished in 268th position in 1.26.05.

Shelagh Robinson at the SDW 50

Oli Fyfe ran in the Battersea 5k finishing in a time of 17.40.

In Ultra Running, two Haywards Heath Harriers competed in the South Downs Way 50-Mile race.

Shelagh Robinson and Simeon Wishlade both took part in this hilly terrain race over the South Downs from Worthing to Eastbourne.

Shelagh finished in10.56 and Simeon finished in 7.14.

Carl Bicknell ran in the Centurion Hundred Hills 50k race. He finished in a time of 7.14.

Mike Bale competed at the Throws Open at Kingston. He finished third in the weight with a throw of 11.55m, second in the hammer with a throw of 31.91m and first in the discus with a throw of 27.91m.

Mike said these were all season’s bests and all close to his personal bests, so is ‘looking good for the season’.

Charlie Stay ran at the Crawley AC Easter Monday Open. He competed in the 100 and 200m, finishing in second in his 100m race in 14.31sec and second in the 200m in 29.92sec, a personal best for him.