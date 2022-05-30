Haywards Heath Harriers enjoy Lindfield Village Run’s spectacular return

The Lindfield Village Run is a well-established event which sets out two cross county runs: a 10k Village Run and a 5k Family Fun Run.

Both take place mostly on paths and tracks through the West Sussex countryside in the immediate vicinity of the village of Lindfield. It has often been described as an old-fashioned cross-country run with plenty of multi-terrain, some slippery surfaces, and the odd cow in fields!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a tough course from roads, to trail and then across country. Athletes have to run stairs that take them up hills and down the other side to multiple bridges, even to the point of jumping streams. It's a beautiful and unique run and takes in the sights of Ardingly Reservoir and College.

Ben Gibson, Viggo Skov, Phil Scott, Mike Parish, Rupert Purchase, Harvey Alcock and Simon Robinson.

Professionally organised, well run and inclusive event. Welcome back Lindfield.

Harrier results at Lindfield Fun Run were as follows: 10k race: 1st Ian Kenton 43:47; 2nd Ben Gibson 44:07; 4th Harvey Alcock 44:30; 10th Andy Hind 46:44; 18th Rory Dalgliesh 49:38; 19th George Adams 49:53; 24th David Adams 52:52; 26th Simeon Wishlade 53:10; 27th Abigail Redd 53:15; 39th Simon Robinson 55:21; 58th Bob Adams 59:27; 69th Howard Booth 61:08; 71st Phil Scott 61:23; 73rd Oscar Dalgliesh 61:55; 80th Eric Hepburn 63:03; 104th Andrew Wilson 65:15; 178th Michael Parish 75:55.

5k race: 3rd Jacob Roderick; 13th Joseph Roberjot; 19th Charlie Stay; 26th Ella Chatfield; 35th Nick Skov; 36th Viggo Skov; 46th Jack Bannister; 51st Rohan Barnes 56th Anya Cole; 57th Miller Hale; 63rd Lucy Roderick; 93rd Lorna Cole.

West Sussex Fun Run League

Hosted by Chichester Runners and Athletics Club the next run in the West Sussex Fun Run League (WSFRL) took place on the 25th May 2022 called “Trundle View.” Members from West Sussex’s athletics clubs and fun run clubs converged for a five-mile trail race around the forest surrounding Glorious Goodwood.

The League is made of 18 athletics clubs who nearly all hold one event per year, each race ranging from 5 miles to 10 kilometres. Giving athletes 17 runs over a total distance of 85 miles.

Each race has a very different and unique experience and is open to both affiliated and non-affiliated athletes.

The Trundle View race started opposite Goodwood Racecourse, the race then entering the woods. Once there the runners had to complete two loops of about 4 kilometres of trails, before heading back across the fields to the finish line.

Haywards Heath Harriers had some great results with Philip Scott first Harriers across the finish line.

Michael Parish was not far behind him running with Sarah Hamilton completing the two laps and crossing the finish line with only three seconds between them.

Results are: 1st Daegan Beaumont, Hove Hornets, 30:02; Alex Rawlinson, Portslade Hedgehoppers, 31:16; Mike Houston, Chichester Runners, 31:35.

See more online

Haywards Heath Harriers results are: Philip Scott, 44:10; Michael Parish 50:53; Sarah Hamilton, 50:56; Cary’s Hind, 54:12; Richard Bates 01:00:14.Also, another of the West Sussex Fun Run League races called the Beach Run was held at Littlehampton on Wednesday 18 May.

Results of the Beach Run were as follows:

14th Jonathan Beckett 29:22; 26th Andy Hind 31:01; 30th Phil Payne 31:24; 37th Paul Cousins 31:58; 74th Julian Boyer 34:07; 295th Sarah Hamilton 44:56; 357th Carys Hind 49:06; 359th Caroline Gumm 49:14; 373rd Mark Songi 50:35; 420th Rupert Purchase 57:54.

Athletics: On Sunday 22 May was the first of the Southern Athletic League competitions which was held at K2 sports centre in Crawley. The conditions were hot and windy for the afternoon of athletics.

Haywards Heath Harriers compete in this league jointly with Lewes Athletics Club.

There were great results by the Harriers and especially Lucie Venables who competed in no less than six events!

Youngsters Mae Robinson, Sam Fernley and Jonathan Beckett were all competing for the first time in this league. All are up and coming youngsters tasting adult competition for the first time. Also, newcomer to this league is Kleri Tantele who also the current Sussex champion in the javelin.

Harrier’s results were:

Women: Lucie Venables: 6th ‘A’ 100m 14.7 secs; 1st ‘A’ 100mH 21.5 secs; 2nd ‘A’ 400mH 87.2 secs; 4th ‘A’ Long Jump 4.07m; 2nd ‘A’ Triple Jump 8.48m.3rd ‘A’ Discus 10.98m.

Mae Robinson: 4th ‘B’ 100m 15.6 secs (pb); 2nd ‘B’ Long Jump 3.36m (pb).

Kleri Tantele: 2nd ‘A’ Javelin 26.10m (pb).

Men: Ho Wan Orin Tang: 6th A’ 200m 27.7 secs; 4th ‘B’ Long Jump 4.51m.

John Palmer: 5th ‘B’ 200m 31.5 secs; 6th ‘B’ 400m 72.1 secs;

Sam Fernley: 4th ‘A’ 1500m 4 mins 33.7 secs;

James Skinner: 1st ‘A’ 5000m 16 mins 32.0 secs.

Russ Mullen 1st ‘B’ 17 mins 21.5 secs.

Tim Popkin: 3rd ‘A’ 2000m s/c 9 mins 40.9 secs; 800m (non-scoring) 2 mins 42.2 secs.

Mike Bale: 5th ‘A’ Shot Putt 5.89m; 5th ‘A’ Discus 18.75m; 4th ‘A’ Hammer 23.95m; 3rd ‘A’ Javelin 16.88m.

Jonathan Beckett: 5000m (non-scoring) 17 mins 15.9 secs (pb).

Other Harrier Results: Oliver Farr completed yet another marathon at the weekend. Oliver, on his way to a target of one hundred marathon, ran number seventy-five at the “Phoenix Coffethon,” which was by the River Thames. He finished in a time of 4 hours and 29 minutes.

Parkrun roundup: Clair parkrun: 2nd Harvey Alcock 18:24 (pb); 3rd Ewan Kemsley 19:00; 7th Sam Fernley 20:21; 8th Dave Adams 20:22; 9th George Adams 20:23; 17th James Bennett 21:54; 23rd Pete Francis 22:57; 25th Katie Reed 23:07; 29th Bob Adams 23:49; 30th Simon Robinson 23:59; 37th Howard Booth 24:51; 54th Phil Scott 26:19; 76th Emma Pryor 27:54.

Brighton and Hove parkrun: 156th Sarah Hamilton 26:38.

Preston Park parkrun: 77th Tim Mellor 23:01.

Burnham and Highbridge parkrun: 4th Russ Mullen 17:34.

Hove Prom parkrun: 10th Sean Duff 18:08 (pb).

Worthing parkrun: 3rd Jonathan Beckett 16:48 (pb and U17 Harrier club record); 4th Will Grey 17:25 (pb); 5th Arun Khursheed 17:29 (pb); 12th Paul Cousins 19:11; 15th Barry Tullett 19:22; 19th Julian Boyer 19:58; 69th Ian Tomkins 22:45; 187th Caroline Mackey-Khursheed 27:28; 290th Linda Tullett 31:13.

Lancing Beach Green parkrun: 20th Jason Robinson 23:17 (pb); 56th Shelagh Robinson 27:06 (pb).

Ifield Mill Pond parkrun: 24th Abby Ross 23:18.