Haywards Heath Harriers find form in Sussex, Surrey, Kent and London

Andy Hind, Tim Hicks and Carl Bicknell

In the under-15 boys’ race, Arun Khursheed finished in 138th position in 18min 23sec.

In the senior ladies’ race, Katherine Buckeridge finished in 309th position in 44.46. Sarah Hamilton finished in 321st place in 46.06 and Carys Hind finished in 351st place in 51.12.

In the senior men’s race, Andy Hind was first home for the club in 344th place with 62.20, followed by next by Tim Hicks in 620th place with 74.48 and Carl Bicknell in 662nd place in 80.05.

Amy Lovejoy, Carl Bicknell and Marion Hemsworth

Two youngsters from Haywards Heath Harriers competed at the South East Schools’ Inter Counties Cross Country event at Reigate.

Representing Sussex in the under-15 boys’ race were Finlay Blythe and Arun Khursheed.

Meanwhile Amy Lovejoy, Carl Bicknell and Marion Hemsworth battled windy conditions at the Chichester 10k based at Goodwood’s motor circuit.

Carl Bicknell was first home in 45.20, Amy Lovejoy was next home in 55.01 followed closely by Marion Hemsworth 55.12.

At the London Olympic Park, Josh Franks ran a personal best time of 45.01 for 66th place out of 332 finishers.

Carl Bicknell competed in the Phoenix Hug-Marry-Run using it as a training run for one of his ultras. He finished in a time of 4.19.

Haywards Heath Harrier Oliver Farr completed his 65th marathon at the Runbelievable Hero Challenge marathon in 4hr 26min 35sec.

Lucie Venables competed in the 60 m indoor sprint and the Triple Jump at Carshalton at the Surrey and Sussex Indoor Championships.

In the Sussex events, she was first place in the sprint and second place in the triple jump, running 9.30 seconds and jumping 8.26m for season’s best performances in each event.

This Week’s Harriers Parkrun Round-up:

Clair parkrun: 1st Ben Gibson 18:00; 2nd Marcus Kimmins 18:04; 7th Simon Robinson 21:01; 15th Katie Reed 22:41 (pb); 35th Ian Dumbrell 25:47; 63rd Howard Booth 28:20; 65Th Andy Guy 28:25; 103rd Shelagh Robinson 33:45.

Brighton & Hove parkrun: 218th Michael Essex 27:54; 224th Ian Tomkins 28:05.

Kingston parkrun: 59th Carl Bicknell 24:15.

Tilgate parkrun: 2nd Daniel Moll-Morgan 16:57.

Queen Elizabeth parkrun: 88th Marion Hemsworth 29:49.