Haywards Heath Harriers find success at home and away

He had a very successful championships and finished with the coveted gold medal for his age group, vet men 65-69.

Mike took the lead in the first event (hammer) and dropped to second after the shot. He held his nerve through the discus and javelin to not drop any more points before more than making up for it in the weight to finish 150 points ahead of his nearest rival.

Runners at the Haywards Heath 10-miler

Mike was pleased to perform close to his personal bests in all events and get a new personal best in the javelin.

Run Gatwick opened its doors for their half marathon, 10k and 5k races.

Haywards Heath Harriers celebrated an amazing performance by Ben Duncan, first across the finish line for the club in fourth with five other Harriers under 90 minutes.

Harriers results: Ben DUNCAN, 4th 01:19:34; Matthew KING, 11th 01:23:25; Andy HIND, 17th 01:24:49; Greg HILTON, 35th 01:27:56; Paul COUSINS, 36th 01:27:43; Steve Dallman, 42nd 01:28:25; Tim MILLER, 77th 01:33:39; David HARPER, 96th 01:35:37; Chris FAULKNER, 148th 01:38:42; Lindsey BLAIN, 20th 01:40; Mark DAVIES, 310th 01:49:32; Gemma MORGAN, 72nd 01:50:07; Emma PRYOR, 161st 02:04:37; Andy HENRY, 664th 02:16:11; Michael PARISH, 746th 02:32:47.

In the 5k, young Arun Khursheed finished 11th in 17.34. In the 10k Jamie Topping was fourth in 35.19. Stephen McNulty was 55th in 49.26.

Mid Sussex Marathon weekend comprised a ten miler at East Grinstead, another ten-miler at Haywards Heath and a 10k at Burgess Hill.

Haywards Heath Harriers had a great turnout in the Heath ten-mile race.

Four Harriers completed all three races for the marathon distance: Andy Hind, 2.53.30, second place overall, Phil Payne, 3.11.41, Oliver Francis, 3.23.54 and Emma Pryor, 4.27.39.

At he Ardingly PB 5k, under-17 Jonathan Beckett had the best run of his life and set a new age club record in the process with a personal best of 16.48.

Jamie Topping finished in 16:30 (pb) and Ian Kenton crossed in 16:41.

* The first round of the Sussex Under-13 League was a great occasion for Haywards Heath Harriers.

Their youngest league team competed above expectations to come away with a second place at K2, Crawley – many competing for the club for the first time.

There were some fantastic individual performances, but it was the team spirit among all the competing athletes that was the real joy.

Each one embraced what leagues are all about.

Charlie Stay started the evening well by winning the boys’ 75m and followed it with a 150m win, just after Rafael Selby won the boys’ 75m hurdles, ea ch gaining 6 points for a win.

Five points for 2nd were picked up in the Boys’ A and B String High Jump (Ben Farmer and Jack Diack), Zach Thwaites (150m B String), Jack Diack (600m B String) and Sam Duffield (1000m B String). There were great performances from Jacob Harper in the Boys’ Javelin and Long Jump, and the Boys’ 4x100m relay team of Charlie, Zach, Jacob and Rafael.

For the girls, there was 2nd from Naia Myles in the B String 600m, along with 4th place in the A string High Jump, Lorni Cole gaining 3rd place and 4 points in the B string.