Haywards Heath Harriers go far and wide for race action

Daniel Moll-Morgan won the Goodwood Half Marathon in a super-fast PB of 1hr 16min 21sec.

Kim Lo ran in the hilly trail marathon at the Dorset Oozer in a time of 4.12 and was fourth lady finisher. The race had an elevation of over 2,600 feet.

Tim Hicks ran in the Kew Half Marathon. He finished in 1.42.13.

HHH's Pete Francis & Greg Hilton

Tim Stannard ran a super personal best in the Manchester Marathon. He finished in 3:11.50 a personal best by nine minutes.

Greg Hilton and Pete Francis ran in the Leith Hill Half. Both finished in 1.39, but seconds apart. Pete three seconds ahead.

Andrew Wilson ran in the Findon Grand National 10k race, finishing in a time of 55.45.

Burgess Hill Runners at the WSFR League fixture

Parkrun round-up.

Jonathan Beckett smashed his PB with 17.08 at Hove Prom (also was a new under-17 club record).

At Worthing parkrun, Harriers took the first four places; Will Grey equalled his overall parkrun pb record and Annabel Axford improved on her PB at Clair parkrun.

Clair parkrun: 2nd Ewan Kemsley 18:45, 3rd Sam Fernley 18:59, 4th Harvey Alcock 19:19, 5th Andy Hind 19:29, 9th George Adams 20:20, 10th David Adams 20:21 (pb), 12th Paul Cousins 20:44, 15th Simon Robinson 21:11, 17th Kai Robinson 22:05, 21st Isobel Russell 22:42, 25th Bob Adams 23:13, 26th Simeon Wishlade 23:18, 30th Katie Reed 23:39, 36th Annabel Axford 24:24 (pb), 65th Clare Kenward 27:59, 83rd Shelagh Robinson 29:41, 118th Greg Hilton 33:41, 123rd Carys Hind 34:35.

Brighton & Hove parkrun: 186th Michael Parish 28:25

Havant parkrun: 167th Ian Dumbrell 33:36.

Braunstone parkrun: 17th Pete Francis 20:43.

Tilgate parkrun: 53rd Eric Hepburn 23:01; 125th Sarah Hamilton 27:03. Queen Elizabeth parkrun: Emma Pryor 30:13.

Lanhydrock parkrun: 6th Finlay Blythe 20:04, 74th Noah Blythe 28:10.

Hove Prom parkrun: 4th Jonathan Beckett 17:08 (pb), 29th Arun Khursheed 19:57, 92nd Ian Tomkins 23:01, 94th Barry Tullett 23:02, 321st Linda Tullett 31:39.

Worthing parkrun: 1st Daniel Moll-Morgan 16:50, 2nd Jamie Topping 16:52 (pb), 3rd James Collins 17:20, 4th Marcus Kimmins 17:44.

East Brighton parkrun: 20th Carl Bicknell 25:27, 28th Kath Buckeridge 26:49.

Seaford parkrun: 2nd Will Grey 17:28 (equalled pb).

Uckfield parkrun: 2nd Ryan Armstrong 19:18.

St Mary’s parkrun: 24th Abby Ross 22:24.

Chipping Norton parkrun: 10th Abigail Redd 22:02.

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

The third of the West Sussex Fun Run League events took place in Lewes hosted by Lewes AC (see team picture on the back page). Held at the Lewes Athletic Club track, it was the 10km race that a whopping 33 Burgess Hill Runners took part in, and first was Oliver Day who finished in 40:38. Rest of the top 10 for BHR included Andrew Biggs (44:25), Oliver Dewdney (45:16), Luke Dixon (45:57), Tom Dallman (46:22), Gayle Tyler (46:31), Robert Shalloe (46:40), Flo Wolfe (46:55), Andrew Bishop (48:28) and Annette Maynard (49:12).