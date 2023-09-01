Haywards Heath Harrier Tim Hicks ran for Great Britain in the European Masters Off-Road Running Championships in Adelboden, Switzerland – the first time he had run for Great Britain.

Hicks said: “I entered the 9k mountain run – which seemed easier than the 36k trail run!

“Clear skies and a pleasant 17C greeted the 246 runners from 16 European countries at the start.

"I finished 28th out of 43 in the men’s-60 age group and 186th overall in a time of 1.06.09, having climbed 650m to just over 2,000m.

Harrier Tim Hicks in action in Switzerland | Contributed picture

“It was a fantastic event, meeting and running with so many different nationalities, all being cheered on in many different languages.”

In Southern Athletics League at Ashford, Kent, the combined team of Haywards Heath Harriers and Lewes AC came fourth out of six teams.

There were only four Haywards Heath Harriers competing, but they all threw themselves into events.

Young Adam Beckett took his first steps into the Southern League competing in three events and being rewarded with PBs in all three.

The Haywards Heath Harriers line-up at Hove's Phoemix 10k | Picture contributed

Harriers results: Men: Adam Beckett: 5th 800m 'B' race 2 mins 29.44 secs (pb); 5th Shot Putt 'B' 5.36m; 4th Discus 'A' 13.97m; Tim Popkin: 5th 3000m s/c 'A' race 15 mins 44.93 secs; n/s 400m 71.80 secs; n/s 1500m 5 mins 58.48 secs. Women: Annie Close: 4th 100m 'A' race 15.13 secs; 4th 200m 'A' race 33.60 secs; 4th 400m 'A' race 83.73 secs; 3rd High Jump 'A' 1.30m; 1st Long Jump 'A' 4.37m; 2nd Triple Jump 'A' 9.38m.; Kleri Tantele: 2nd Shot Putt 'B' 4.50m; 4th Discus 'A' 19.46m; 2nd Hammer 'B' 16.10m; 1st Javelin 'A' 25.60m.

The Phoenix 10k in Hove was always going to be a big event for the Haywards Heath Harriers. Around 50 took part in this race.

Harriers results: 21st Ben Gibson 34:32; 25th Russ Mullen 34:54; 34th Chris Turner 35.29; 39th Harvey Alcock 35:49 (pb); 47th Ian Kenton 36:09; 62nd Jamie Gibson 36:55; 71st Oli Fyfe 37:14 (pb); 72nd Ben Duncan 37:13; 86th James Moffat 37:48 (pb); 101st Matt King 38:40; 110th James Bennett 39:02 (pb); 116th Pete Francis 39:17 (pb) (pb) 140th Curtis McNiece 39:47 (pb); 145th Greg Hilton 39:53 (pb); 164th Tom Sommerfelt 40:52 (pb); 172nd Steven Heath 41:20 (pb); 228th Chris Faulkner 43:40 (pb); 230th Rachael Overton 43:53 (pb); 242nd Ellen Robinson 44:14 (pb); 251st Andy Dray 44:28 (pb); 261st Dave Harper 44:52 (pb); 286th Mike Dickinson 45:59; 298th Siobhan Amer 46:11; 299th Oli Francis 46:15; 303rd Lindsey Blain 46:13; 320th Julie Kamel 46:45 (pb); 327th James Smyth 46:54 (pb); 346th Rebecca Pugh 47:41 (pb); 349th Ian Dumbrell 47:44; 353rd Mark Sykes 47:43; 354th Sam Ridley 47:50; 366th Jason Robinson 48:23; 372nd Phil Scott 48:28; 377th Josh Franks 48:38; 391st Glen Hedges 49:19 (pb); 393rd Simon Fitzpatrick 49:08 (pb); 394th Gemma Morgan 49:19; 400th Richard Caddy 49:33 (pb); 415th Sarah King 50:33 (pb); 441st Rob Watts 46:22; 473rd Rich Neil 53:17; 493rd Mark Songi 54:20; 498th Nick Fellows 54:43; 517th Sarah Hamilton 56:33; 524th Marion Hemsworth 57:07; 553rd Emma Pryor 59:41; 559th Katherine Woolhouse 59:57 (pb); 571st Caroline Gumm 62:10 (pb); 572nd Abi Redd 62:11.

A Sussex Vets Track and Field League match was held at Eastbourne. Eleven Harriers made it to Eastbourne for this midweek competition. Kirsty Armstrong set a new club record in the vet women’s 45 age group 1500 metres race with a time of five minutes and eighteen point two seconds.

Vets League results: James Smyth: 4th V35 100m ‘B’ race 14.7 secs; 2nd V35 2000m Walk 13:54.7; Abi Redd: 1st V35 2000m walk 11:32.4 secs; 3rd V35 100m ‘B’ race 17.7 secs (pb); Jacqueline Barnes: 2nd V50 2000m Walk 16:09.8 secs; 6th V50 100m 26.0 secs (pb); 5th Shot Putt V50 2.64m; 6th V50 400m 93.7 secs; Andy Dray: 4th V50 100m 14.2 secs; 2nd V50 High Jump 1.40m; 3rd V50 Triple Jump 8.31m; 4th V50 400m 63.2 secs; Annie Close: 1st V35 ‘A’ 100m race 14.6 secs 4th V35 400m 74.8 secs; 1st V35 Triple Jump 9.90m; Ian Tomkins: 1st V50 Hammer 19.95m; 1st V50 Javelin 23:42; 6th V35 High Jump 1.30m; 6th V35 400m 77.6 secs; Mike Bale: 1st V60 Hammer 30:21m; 6th V60 Javelin 13.51m; Ian Kenton: 3rd V35 1500m 4:29.1 secs (pb).

Jamie Topping: 1st V35 ‘B’ race 4:32.6 secs; Gemma Morgan: 6th V35 Shot Putt 4.76m; Kirsty Armstrong: 1st V35 ‘A’ race 5:18.2 secs (V45 club record).

Other Harriers results

Shelagh Robinson ran in the Wendover Woods fifty miler on July 8th. On a hilly and five lap course she showed what physical and mental endurance is needed to be successful in ultra running. She completed the event in fourteen hours and seventeen minutes. The elevation for the whole event was about ten thousand feet of incline. The race started at nine thirty in the morning and finished in darkness. Carl Bicknell ran in the one lap ten-mile race.