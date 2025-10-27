Haywards Heath Harriers ladies shine as cross counry season gets off to flyer

Haywards Heath Harriers ladies’ teams had a sparkling start to the cross-country season at the Sussex Relay Championships at Goodwood.

This event, hosted by the Chichester Runners, is held annually and consists of teams of three runners running 4km legs around an undulating course of woodlands, fields and hills.

Harriers had two teams entered in the veteran women 45 and veteran 55 age groups. The ladies ran superbly fending off strong opposition to secure bronze medals in both age groups. The V45 team finished two minutes clear of the fourth placed team and the V55 ten minutes ahead.

In the men’s relays, Harrier Stuart Rowen was fastest V50,

Harriers at Goodwood: (L-R): Clare Kenwood, Jac Coolen, Kath Buckeridge, Kerry Bannister, Siobhan Amer and Rachael Overton

The teams were (in order of the leg they ran): V45 (bronze) Siobhan Amer 17:29, Kerry Bannister 19:03, Rachael Overton 16:22; V55 (bronze) Jacqueline Barnes 20:29, Katherine Buckeridge 21:21, Clare Kenward 20:06.

In the men’s relays the Harriers results were as follows: Senior Mens relay: HHH 10th 62.30 (Stuart Rowen (V50) 14:09; David Harper (V40) 17:56; George Anderson 15:18; Andy Stanier 15:07). Vet Men’s 40 relay race: HHH 4th 71:55. (Andy Dray 16:37; James Buckeridge (V60) 19:41; Bryan Tiller (V60) 18:30; Tim Hicks (V65) 17:07).

Haywards Heath Harriers have been working hard all year in the West Sussex Fun Run League and are currently leading the league in the adults and the junior competitions and are hoping to secure back-to-back league titles after last year’s victories.

At the Barns Green Half Marathon and Marathon, one of the Harriers’ championship races in the Bill Page competition, many Harriers were taking part.

Rachael Overton in action

Harvey Alcock and Rachael Overton leading the Harriers men and women home over the 13-mile race.

Results at Barns – Half Marathon: 9th Harvey Alcock 79:41 (pb); 11th Matthew Clark 80:36 (pb); 26th Matt King 83:15; 82nd Will Axell 94:17; 83rd Rachael Overton 94:27 (pb); 135th Sam Atkin 98:47; 187th Siobhan Amer 1 hr 43:00; 226th Jayne Brewer 1 hr 45.04 (pb); 245thLindsey Blain 1 hr 47.06; 252nd Richard Caddy 1 hr 46.33; 370th Sarah King 1 hr 54.51 (pb). Barns Green 10k: 30th Fraser Hagell 42:09; 111th Ian Tomkins 48:21; 148th Rebecca Hedges 48:29; 161st Pete Francis 49:38; 225th Glen Hedges 52:00; 481st Marion Hemsworth 60:47. Barns Green 5k: 47th Olivia Turton 24:17; 57th Sophie Turton 25:34; 79th Richard Jobling 27:44; 244th Michelle Robinson 43:23.

Rob Smith ran in the Yorkshire Marathon, gaining a 30-minute personal best in a super time of 2.59.26.

Michael Priest ran a personal best time in the Manchester Half Marathon, running 1.12.25.

At the Hove Prom 10k, the Harriers had two runners. Michael Priest finished in fourth place in 35.11 with Fraser Hagell in 55th place with 41:51.

Sean Duff ran in the Richmond Run-Fest Marathon, finishing in 2.59.32 on a multi-terrain course.

Gray Wilkinson ran his first marathon – the Baxter Loch Ness Marathon – finishing in 3.49.50.

Matt Clark ran in the Chicago Marathon, finishing in 4,333rd place in 2.58.43.