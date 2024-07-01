Haywards Heath Harriers tackle 100-mile and London-to-Brighton challenges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Harriers took part in the South Downs Way 100-mile race. The race started near Winchester. The course following the South Downs Way, winding its way eastwards and finishing at Eastbourne.

Simon Fitzpatrick and Mike Burke completed this epic of races, with undulating paths of the South Downs to negotiate and the rugged pathways and the beautiful countryside surrounding it.

Simon finishing 290th place in 25 hours 50 minutes and 32 seconds and Michael finishing in 137th place in 25 hours 2 minutes and 49 seconds.

Simon wrote this account of the race: “I don’t know where to start! This feels like the culmination of 18 months of hard work, having DNF [did not finish] at the same race last year. I went into that race knowing I had an injury and was pretty sure I wouldn’t finish.

"But within 24 hours I knew I had unfinished business with this race. I took a more relaxed approach to training and arrived at the start line feeling confident. The weather played ball this year after the scorching temperatures in 2023 and I felt as though everything had aligned.

“I started well and arrived at the first aid station bang on schedule. This continued onto the second aid station at Queen Elizabeth Country Park. The next leg was OK and I remembered that it was about 1.5km further on than the information on the Centurion website.

"I really started to suffer on the next two legs to Cocking then Houghton but each time I arrived at an aid station I was surprised to see that I was still on schedule. Thankfully the sun didn't really appear but it was humid and I felt thirsty all the time despite keeping up my fluid intake. I was also eating little & often and felt reassured that I wasn't feeling sick.

"I also knew that I would be meeting my crew/supporter team (Mo, Kieran, Sue, Anglea at Kithurst (exactly half way) with the knowledge I would then have pacers until the finish. The psychological boost was the lift I needed.

“All of my emotions came flooding out, literally, when I saw them with a banner and even now I have a tear in my eye. I took a seat and changed clothes whilst recounting how hard I had found it. The real race was now about to begin and I can honestly say I found the second half a real joy (well most of it!)

“I shuffled along at a sluggish pace chatting to my first pacer, Kieran. It was so lovely to spend that time with him through to Washington (crew station). He was happy having a bowl of pasta at Washington Village Hall.

“I then met Sue Almond for the leg through to Botolphs then onto Devils Dyke. We chatted all the way and watched the most amazing sunset. As we approached the Dyke we could see a mass of marquees, articulated lorries and floodlights. It transpired they were filming a programme called Centurion - even now I am confused as I thought they meant the race. But no, it was the Roman soldier variety!!

“Sue said farewell and I picked up the absolute legend & superstar that it LittleDave Cumins. Darkness was now upon us as we set off for Saddlescombe, Clayton then Ditchling Beacon where I met Adam & Claire Stone and Phil Kelly who had selflessly come out at midnight to cheer me on.

“We continued onto Housedean and Southease. The miles seemed to tick by and I felt really good. It was so lovely to see Marion Hemsworth & Shelagh Robinson at Southease. I felt strong as we headed up & over to Firle Beacon where we met up with Mo & Angela again who had managed some sleep. The sky had brightened as we eagerly awaited the sunrise.

“It was so nice getting to know Little Dave more as we had only ever caught up at Southdowns Orienteering events. I discovered he knew many people out on the course and the volunteers from all of his mighty achievements over the years. Each time I would hear "hello LittleDave"!!

“I then hit the wall over the top of Firle Beacon with my legs feeling like lead and my stomach like a washing machine. I just had to keep moving forward but at the time it didn't feel like it was going to pass - it did of course! I came out of Alfriston feeling better after a cup of tea and the climbs felt easier than the downs. We passed straight through the final aid station at Jevington and powered up the final climb to the trig point and down the gully of doom onto the streets of Eastbourne.

"We shuffled along the last few km and arrived at the track. I always thought I would be an emotional mess as I crossed the line but I had no energy left.

“I am so grateful to my pacers, crew and supporters, without whom I would never have made it. Right now, it still hasn't sunk in and it might take a few days but I shall display my hard-earned buckle with pride and you'll need to peel off my finisher's t-shirt!”

Harriers duo Simeon Wishlade and Carl Bicknell took part in the London to Brighton race.

The challenge: to complete the 100 kilometres road and trail race starting in Old Deer Park in Richmond, London and finishing at the Brighton Racecourse.

Simeon had this to say about his experience: “Having never run more than a marathon, a couple of years ago I was inspired by Shelagh running the South Downs Way 100 and am curious to see how far I can push myself. This was a really enjoyable run (at least 93km out of the 100km were) Plumpton Bostal and beyond was tough at the end. Glad to put to bed the disappointment of pulling out of the SDW50 a month earlier. What's next? I guess 100miles seems like the next distance!”

Carl said: “I took part in the Action Challenge London2Brighton 100k from Richmond, Surrey to Brighton racecourse. “It was very well organised with excellent signage and comprehensive aid stations, some of which served hot food.

“The route varied from riverside to towns and suburban roads and then country lanes and footpaths. Of course, there were the obvious challenges of getting over the North and South Downs! But the route was generally more undulating and muddier than I had expected.I got a much-needed boost at the 75k point which just happened to be in Lindfield, very close to home, where local friends turned out to cheer me through.

“The last 15k was at night with headtorches and the climb over the South Downs in the closing stages was tough. The weather was perfect for runners apart from some rain in the final few kilometres. I crossed the finish line in just over 18 hours where a welcome complimentary cup of bubbly awaited me!

“Simeon finished in 50th place in a time 13 hours 8 minutes and 39 seconds. Carl finished in 277th place in 18 hours 11 minutes and 14 seconds. There were 674 finishers.”