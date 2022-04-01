Haywards Heath Harriers tackle marathons - and more

The Moyleman features around 3340ft of climb so is a real test of stamina.

The race over the South Downs was won by James Turner in an amazing time of 2hr 51min 35sec.

The first lady finisher was Claire Hammett in a time of 3.29.50.

Haywards Heath Harriers either side of a Lewes AC runner at the famous Moyleman Marathon

Harriers taking part were Michael Burke, James Moffat, Marcus Kimmins, Oliver Farr (in his 69th marathon) and Marion Hemsworth.

At the finish line there was the prize of a free pizza and pint of beer for all who took part.

Harriers’ results: 19th Michael Burke 3 41.30; 20th James Moffat 3:42.26; 21st Marcus Kimmins 3:44.28; 136th Oli Farr 5:01.50; 174th Marion Hemsworth 5:30.30.

In the Balcombe Bull Run, 3rd place was taken by Harrier Andy Hind in 29.52. Sixth was Ryan Armstrong.

At the Hastings Half Marathon, Pete Francis finished in 1.33.15. Carl Bicknell finished in a time of 1.47.58.

At the Crystal Palace Half Marathon, Abby Ross had a scintillating run and finished as first lady in this hilly half marathon, although the race distance had been cut by nearly a mile by the police.

Abby’s time was 1.34.40.

In the Kingston Spring Raceday 20-mler, Carl Bicknell completed the course in 2.57.24. Bryan Tiller ran the Lydd Half Marathon in 2.45.16.

At the Martello Half Marathon, Kim Lo was the third lady home.

The race started and finished in Seaford, taking in the hills of the South Downs and following a clockwise looped course passing through Firle Beacon and Bo Peep on the South Downs Way.

Kim finished as third lady in a time of 1.45.53. Steve Dallman also took part and finished in ninth place overall in 1.38.01.

This week’s Harriers parkrun round-up:

Clair parkrun: 1st Sam Fernley 18:14; 2nd Will Grey 18:30; 3rd Harvey Alcock 18:32 (pb); 4th Jonathan Beckett 18:33; 7th Ryan Armstrong 19:50; 9th Andy Hind 19:52; 17th Oscar Dalgliesh 21:53; 20th Paul Cousins 22:27; 25th Eric Hepburn 23:43; 28th Simon Robinson 23:47; 31st Bob Adams 24:02; 34th Jason Robinson 24:25; 41st Katie Reed 25:15; 45th Carl Bicknell 25:41; 54th Daniel Mardle 26:42; 70th Andy Guy 28:17; 77th Shelagh Robinson 28:56; 88th Oliver Francis 30:01; 95th Sarah Heron-Smith 31:58; 99th Carys Hind 33:04.

Brighton & Hove parkrun: 4th James Collins 17:33.

Milton Keynes parkrun: 4th Daniel Moll-Morgan 18:05.

Lymington Woodside parkrun: 5th Pete Francis 20:55.

Tilgate parkrun: 50th Jack Chivers 22:47; 172nd Sarah Ann Hamilton 29:07.

Pontypridd parkrun: 87th Michael Parish 27:13.

Preston Park parkrun: 33rd Abigail Redd 21:13 (pb); 92nd James Smyth 23:53.

Hove Prom parkrun: 28th Barry Tullett 19:29; 33rd James Bennett 19:37; 123rd Ian Tomkins 22:51; 397th Linda Tullett 30:56.

Worthing parkrun: 5th Sean Duff 18:29; 54th Abby Ross 22:08.

Warwick parkrun: 197th John Morgan 37:33.

n Haywards Heath Harriers are running a ‘Get Into Coaching’ campaign to encourage more coaches to get involved with the club.

Sponsorship is available to get qualified.