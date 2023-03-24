Haywards Heath Rugby Club is active across all its age groups as it pushes forward determined to start building a new Clubhouse at Whitemans Green later this year.

​At the end of last month a very special guest joined over 170 members and supporters at the fourth Haywards Heath RFC City Lunch fundraiser in London.

Sir Ian McGeechan, the respected former Lions and Scotland player and coach, who was also an ITV rugby pundit during the recent Guinness Six Nations tournament, entertained a gripped audience with his insider knowledge and tales of Lions tours past and the Six Nations present.

His enthusiasm for community rugby was clear for all to see and he was generous with his time and support for the way in which Heath has one ambition in mind when it comes to building a new clubhouse at Whitemans Green. A special competition to select a Lions XV from those squads coached by Sir Ian proved to be a talking point for all as the coach’s selection was announced, and was won by former Heath player and current coach Jonny Graham.

Sir Ian McGeechan, HHRFC City Lunch 2023 at M Restaurant, Threadneedle St, London, fundraising event for new Clubhouse.

Now working with a new construction firm to develop a practical solution that will be possible within a realistic and achievable budget, and boosted by local corporate supporters including Focus Group, Adelphi, Pets Corner and JLM, the club has raised over £1.8m and is focused on overcoming any remaining obstacles to deliver a fit for purpose multi-sport pavilion in 2024.

An indication of the multi-sport approach behind the current club plans can be seen by the imminent collaboration with Sussex Thunder – the local American football team – that will be playing at Whitemans Green this spring.

Through the generosity of everyone who attended the City Lunch, the event added around £40,000 to the HHRFC Clubhouse Fund – a sizeable boost at an important time for the Clubhouse Project. Meanwhile, community events continue to support this initiative with a Big Six Nations Quiz at Queen’s Hall Cuckfield raising over £3,000 in February.

On the rugby front, last weekend’s Under-9 to Under-11 Mini Festival sponsored by Batcheller Monkhouse at Heath where over 14 different Sussex and Surrey clubs - many entering multiple teams across the age groups - celebrated rugby for youth on the pitch, while volunteers hosted barbecues to support the Clubhouse cause. In addition, with three Ukrainian players having joined the ranks of Heath U11s this season, a cake sale raised funds in support of Ukraine. What a difference a new clubhouse will make to events like this in the future.

Heath U11s enjoyed the Mini Festival sponsored by Batcheller Monkhouse at Whitemans Green

As well as the festival for younger players which was held at Haywards Heath RFC last weekend, Heath Colts U17/U18 squad travelled to Jersey on a short tour to play their counterparts in a competitive match that ended with a Heath win 19-34.

A large number of parents and supporters travelled with the squad and enjoyed the camaraderie and teamspirit of this age group, many of whom have played together from age seven through to 18, and for whom this will be the last Heath youth tour prior to moving into the senior ranks at the Club.

This was a great example of the friendships and enduring relationships that rugby creates, many of which go on to last for a lifetime.

Prior to kick off both teams held a minute’s silence in memory of Mike Day, a loyal long-standing supporter of Heath who passed away last Thursday and will be sorely missed by all at the club.

After some strong performances on the pitch, the Heath senior squad has ended the season third in the Counties 2 Sussex league table – a creditable outcome given the relative youth of many in the squad.

They now await the imminent draw of the Papa John’s National Cup which will hopefully produce some enticing fixtures over the next two months.

Heath welcome new members of all ages and abilities at any time.

The club is also open to all offers of help as its goal of building a significant community asset that will shape rugby and other sport for future generations in Mid Sussex using primarily Club generated funds comes within touching distance.

More information available at www.hhrfc.co.uk

