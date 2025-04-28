Haywards Heath RFC U16s win Sussex final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The top two under-16 rugby teams in the county, Haywards Heath and Eastbourne, faced off in the Sussex final on Sunday in Horsham.

The match started at a fast pace and Heath set the tone early with big hits and solid set pieces. Filip Hewer scored the first try in the corner just two minutes into the game, making it 7-0 to Heath.

Luka Van Wyk extended the lead to 14-0 with a powerful run and then Heath’s captain, Toby Simpson added another try at 14 minutes, bringing the score to 21-0. Heath’s intention had been to make a strong start and they were showing a real determination to fulfil that goal.

Eastbourne replied with at try in the corner before Heath quickly hit back through Carter McArragher. Eastbourne were not done and scored again, bringing the score to 28-12.

Heath U16s won the County title against Eastbourne

Simpson kept the scoreboard moving in Heath’s direction with his second try to make it 35-12. Eastbourne then capitalised on a high tackle penalty to score in the corner at 33 minutes, however, just before halftime, Ty Hollands scored for Heath, making it 42-17 at the break.

The second half started with a bang as William Simmonds scored straight from the kick-off, making it 49-17. Eastbourne managed to score again and for the first time Heath were under pressure and this required notable defensive efforts including try-saving tackles by Linus Tranter and Jo Denslow.

The pack, bolstered by Fergus Lambe and Jonny Denbigh, more than met the challenge of their opponents and showed that these moments in a game can be as, if not more, important than scoring.

Heath kept pushing forwards and Will King scored a length-of-the-field try, set up by great handling and a break from Hewer, making it 54-22. In the final play of the game, Simpson intercepted a pass and ran in under the posts for his hat trick, rounding off the scoreline at an impressive 61-22.

This match marked the end of an era for this group of boys, many of whom started their rugby at Heath as under-sixes, as they move on to Colts rugby next season.

The outcome of this final is testament to the development process at Heath particularly over the past three years which has continually moved forwards, overseen by head coach Piers Harrison assisted by JJ Masters, Jay Hollands, Joss Tranter, Joe Van Wyk and Tim McArragher, helping to make this group of boys such a successful U16s squad.