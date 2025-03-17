It was a fantastic day for girls’ rugby at Haywards Heath RFC with all three girls-only squads at U12, U14 and U16s taking on local rivals Horsham and running out winners in two out of the three fixtures.

Playing their first home league game of the season, Heath U12 girls started brightly, scoring three quick tries through some excellent passing and support play.

Horsham rallied, coming back into the game with two tries of their own.

However the Heath girls fought back with ferocious tackling and powerful running, resulting in several more tries.

The match was played with tremendous spirt by both teams, with Heath coming out on top with a 70-30 win.

For Heath U14s, who this season are combining with Uckfield girls to put out a team, the 43-0 scoreline came as a pleasant surprise with a really impressive performance from every member of the squad.

The Heath U16s played well at Whitemans Green in a competitive match against a strong Horsham side with a relatively large squad of 26 girls. Heath put up a valiant fight with the final scoreline 7-35, with a great example of girls’ rugby on display.

HHRFC are hosting a girls schools sevens tournament this Wednesday (March 19) at Whitemans Green with 11 schools taking part at U14 and U16, from 11.30am. All spectators welcome.

Anyone wanting to join a girls-only rugby squad at Heath at U12, U14 or U16 should contact [email protected]