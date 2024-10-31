Haywards Heath Rugby Club celebrate community links - as young teams go on prospering

Haywards Heath Rugby Club is proud of its commitment to community support for sport at home and abroad.

Despite its focus on making sure the new Clubhouse at Whitemans Green is open for all before the end of the year, while managing the unexpected challenges it has encountered – a huge task for a small team of volunteers – the Club has found the time to make sure its mission to support the growth of rugby wherever it can is fulfilled.

In the local area, this is demonstrated by way of the recent training sessions for U11 boys and girls from 14 different local primary schools including Balcombe, St Peters Ardingly, Bolney, Bolnore, Handcross, Harlands, Lindfield, London Mead, Sheddingdean, Southway, St Mark’s, Warden Park primary, Northlands Wood and Windmills.

Volunteer coaches from HHRFC provided an introduction to rugby skills, mentored for the girls by players in the Heath Girls U16s, for teams of up to 10 girls from each school in the morning and 10 boys in the afternoon. A great opportunity to provide rugby insight and knowledge about the inclusivity and camaraderie that the sport offers that may not be available generally in the school curriculum.

Girls from 14 local primary schols enjoyed a morning of rugby training from Heath coaches

At the same time the Club is committed to making sure that those that may not otherwise have the chance to play the game of rugby can do so. In the local area the Club supports a Rugby for All initiative supported by Sweeptech Environmental Services that subsidises young players who might otherwise, for financial reasons, not be able to play the game if not supported by the Club.

But taking that premise further afield, HHRFC also provides second hand kit to players in Uganda via the Tag Rugby Trust - players who without this support would not have any appropriate sports attire to play in as a team. As the photo shows last year’s Heath youth kit is now used by the Makuni Mighty Thunder in Livingstone, Zambia! A great way to recycle kit that would otherwise go to waste.

Any young aspiring rugby players wanting to try out this season can still join the HHRFC with ages from U6 to U16 and Colts plus dedicated girls squads at U12, U14 and U16 playing every week – contact [email protected] for more information.

Heath|Uckfield U14 Girls 29 Horsham 28

A Heath-Uckfield combined Girls U14s squad secured a stunning comeback victory against Horsham

On Sunday, Haywards Heath & Uckfield combined U14 girls squad welcomed Horsham to Whitemans Green for a league match which turned out to be a memorable and nail-biting encounter.

After a successful U12s season that saw this group crowned Sussex and Worthing National 10s champions, the step up to U14s was always going to be an interesting challenge, and Heath-Uckfield are yet to fully find their feet this season as they adapt to the demands of the older age group and face more experienced and physical opposition. Despite strong showings at the Cobham and Guildfordians festivals and early season victories over Havant and East Grinstead, the week before had seen the girls defeated 12-10 by the East Sussex Barbarians, so they were looking for a much improved performance to get back to winning ways,

Heath-Uckfield got off to a good start with a try from inside centre Speight after five minutes, but the visitors dominated the scoring for the next phase of the game, with three tries, all converted by their very impressive fly half and goal kicker. Powerful in the scrum and at the breakdown and with a number of pacy runners in the backs, Horsham were clearly on top.

Finding themselves 21-5 down at half time, the Heath-Uckfield needed to show real grit and spirit to get back in the game. Captain Bromley ensured heads did not drop and was an inspiration in attack and defence. A tremendous try from outside centre Harada put them back within two scores, before another Horsham converted try extended the visitors lead to 28-10.

HHRFC U14s took on Esher in a friendly fixture

A phenomenal comeback followed, with a try on the left wing from Tennant followed by another from Harada, this one converted by Speight. Conversions being a new feature this season (along with full size pitches, lineouts and 8-person contested scrums), the team's first successful kick at goal of the season could not have come at a better time!

Buoyed by this, Speight then caught the ball directly from the kick off on the 22 and set off, covering 80 metres and evading numerous tackles for a tremendous individual try that brought the deficit to within a single point. Ford calmly slotted over the conversion to give Heath-Uckfield a lead that had seemed improbable for much of the match.

Horsham had opportunities over the last 8 minutes, with a couple of kickable penalties turned down as they looked for a try that would seal victory, but Heath-Uckfield defences remained steadfast and a one point victory was secured.

While still a long way from their best, the Heath U14s girls and their coaching team were understandably very proud of their fight back and the final result against a very strong Horsham outfit.

With fixtures every Sunday against teams from across the south east and midweek training on alternate Tuesdays at Whitemans Green and Wednesdays at Uckfield, the U14s Heath girls squad is always keen to welcome new players, alongside the Heath girls U12s and U16s. Any girls interested in experiencing rugby at Heath, whatever level of experience, should email [email protected] .

Heath-Uckfield U14 squad: Kimberley Aldridge, Sophia Bromley, Poppy Cross, Charlie Dodkin, Lily Ford, Cassie Funnell, Koh Harada, Harriet Hawkins, Arwen Kean, Imogen Lambe, Isla Morton, Zoe Piper, Chloe Rayner, Sophia Speight, Ellie Tennant, Lexi Turner, Annie Wetton

U14s

Heath U14s visited Esher on Sunday for a friendly match against a strong Surrey opponent. After a hard fought, end to end game played with great spirit, Heath emerged 29-24 winners and look forward to hosting Esher back at Whitemans Green in the new year.

The Heath U14 squad plays in Pool A of the Sussex RFU waterfall competition. Having played and won against Crowborough earlier this month, Heath are due to play Hove, Pulborough and Worthing over the next few weeks.