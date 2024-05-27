Haywards Heath Rugby Club celebrate youth at awards day - and look to exciting future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With exciting plans taking shape at Whitemans Green, Haywards Heath Rugby Club is looking to the future with anticipation for next season.

The annual HHRFC Mini & Junior Awards Day saw all age groups from Under 6s through to Under 16s and Colts plus the girls squads at Under 12 and Under 14 join together for an afternoon of celebration of another successful season.

Over 60 awards were presented across the various age groups including an Outstanding Contribution Award for former Youth Chair and current Club Secretary, Brian Nimmo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each age group marked the end of their 2023/24 campaign with a series of fun games and individual awards for those players who had made a particular contribution to their squad, either through sportsmanship, enthusiasm, commitment or performance.

New facilities at Whitemans Green will improve the health and wellbeing of the Mid Sussex community

As is the tradition at the Club, a BBQ organised by the parents and grandparents of the Under 11s fed over 500 people during the afternoon.

This afternoon of celebration followed a successful trip to Great Yarmouth in early May when over 450 children and parents came together for a weekend of fun on tour.

The Harlequins Head of Community Rugby, Mark Cadogan, joined the club for the afternoon and presented HHRFC with a signed shirt and a plaque for the new Clubhouse in recognition of the close links between HHRFC and Quins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabulous weather and a party atmosphere made this a great way to finish the season in the shadow of the fantastic new Clubhouse building that is quickly emerging at Whitemans Green and is planned to be open in Autumn 2024.

All age groups U6 to U16 & Colts celebrated the end of a successful season

Haywards Heath Rugby Club is welcoming players of all ages and abilities for next season - there is a free Girls’ Rugby Taster session for all girls age 9 to 15 on Wednesday 12 June from 6pm to 7.30pm at Whitemans Green as the club expands its girls squads across ages U12 to U16.

Pre-senior training for the senior squad starts at the beginning of July and with so much happening on and off the pitch, the club hopes to attract new and returning players to come and join in over the summer to get fit and connect with a welcoming Club with exciting plans for the near future.

These plans include construction of padel courts and a gym - see CGI image of how the HHRFC Clubhouse and associated facilities will look once built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad