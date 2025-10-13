Haywards Heath rugby girls dig deep for dramatic win at Crowborough
There was a dominant first half from the home side, who used powerful forwards to notch four tries and take a commanding 26-5 lead towards half-time.
The Haywards Heath team showed remarkable resilience and character and continued to fight back. Just before the half time whistle, lock A Ells-Marchant offloaded smartly to A Wetton for the opening Heath try.
The second half saw fly-half S Flower slice through the defence to score a try, followed by a response from Crowborough before outside centre E Tennant, broke the line and raced away for another.
With momentum shifting towards Haywards Heath, determined rucking laid the platform for Wetton to grab her second try and scrum-half L Pearson added to the tally after a strong run from captain E Brotherton-Smith.
In a dramatic finale, Heath launched an attack from deep inside their own twenty-two, with Tennant again outpacing defenders to score in the final minute which sealed a remarkable 33-34 win for Heath.
It was a brilliant advert for girls’ rugby played in front of a large and appreciative crowd on Crowborough’s 1st XV pitch, and this was a performance full of heart and promise from a young and evolving Heath U16 side.
HHRFC welcome players of all ages and abilities to its senior and youth ranks at any time. For more information contact [email protected]