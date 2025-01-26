Haywards Heath rugby vets win tight Sussex Cup semi-final against Burgess Hill
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A waterlogged pitch meant the teams didn't get to play in front of the new clubhouse but they still managed to serve up a highly entertaining game with no little amount of skill on show.
The match was highly competitive with the lead changing hands on several occasions.
Tries for Heath from Fergusson, Tompkins, Wicking and McLean saw Heath eventually cling on to win by 22-18 in a game which could have gone either way right to the final whistle.
Both sides were pleased to be able to retire to the new HHRFC clubhouse to enjoy the hospitality of the new facility - in the fabulous new changing rooms and the bar.