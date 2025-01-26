Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was no quarter given in this Sussex Vets Cup semi-final as Heath hosted old foes Burgess Hill – Heath running out 22-18 winners.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A waterlogged pitch meant the teams didn't get to play in front of the new clubhouse but they still managed to serve up a highly entertaining game with no little amount of skill on show.

The match was highly competitive with the lead changing hands on several occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tries for Heath from Fergusson, Tompkins, Wicking and McLean saw Heath eventually cling on to win by 22-18 in a game which could have gone either way right to the final whistle.

Both sides were pleased to be able to retire to the new HHRFC clubhouse to enjoy the hospitality of the new facility - in the fabulous new changing rooms and the bar.