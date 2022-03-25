Haywards Heath rugby youngsters wallop Worthing

Worthing needed the win to progress to the league final and Heath were out to put their recent loss to the visitors behind them.

While it is often written that the score didn’t reflect the game, it is fair to say that this really was one of those games.

The final scoreline was a direct result of some well worked breaks by the Heath backs combined with power and support from the forwards added to by the peerless boot of Ed Hartley, playing at fly-half, who converted six out of the eight tries, leaving Heath to run out 52-0 victors on the day.

Heath and Worthing's under-16s in action

Neither the Heath nor the Worthing team were giving any quarter, with heavy tackles being made by both sides. With everyone giving their all, and with so much of the game see sawing between the 22s, the knock ons and resulting scrums became well-earned breaks in a game played at an incredible pace and commitment by both sides.

The story of the day can be captured by the Heath pack who, whilst clearly the larger of the two, could not control their forward scrummaging speed and as a result the referee was on point to award a series of penalties to Worthing for the rule of not allowing a drive of more than 1.5m.

On each occasion, Worthing fired excellent distance gaining kicks into touch, repeatedly gathered their own ball from the line out and launched attack after attack into the Heath line but just failed each time to get the rub of the green that would have seen a break and the try that would have been a just reward for their efforts.

The turnover ball from these tackles enabled the Heath forwards in the shape of Ollie Streeter and Archie Kane to barge their way over the line for two tries in the first 10 minutes before a third was added moments later by fellow forward, Kai Dolan.

Worthing shook themselves down, refocused their efforts and steadfastly refused to give the heavier Heath pack any ground, keeping the rest of the half score free.

The second half began at the same pace that the first had ended, with Heath winger Jack Johnson-Bird putting pressure on the catcher from the restart and a resulting loose ball providing the narrowest of gaps for the Heath backs to work a well-practiced move to allow Dolan to put the game at 26-0.

With gaps now starting to appear in the Worthing defensive line, Heath’s fly half began peppering kicks into space from which the backs could launch further attacks, two of these efforts resulting in tries grounded in opposite corners by Charlie James sweeping in from full back and Archie Kane muscling his way through; Hartley again converting from each side of the pitch.

A cameo role for Heath’s No.8 Ollie Streeter appearing on the wing, ran in what was to be a further converted try from the touchline followed by a final flowing series of passes giving Heath’s other winger, Josh Philips, the opportunity to touch down in the corner five minutes later and allowing the last of the conversions to bring the encounter, and Heath’s last league game as U16s, to a fitting victorious end.

* On Wednesday, April 6, HHRFC is hosting a Mid Sussex schools Girls rugby tournament for Mid Sussex Active, with years 5 and 6 playing tag rugby in the morning and years 7 and 8 playing a tournament in the afternoon, all working with coaches to develop their skills and enjoy rugby with girls of all levels of experience and abilities taking part.

Heath hope this will encourage more girls to start playing rugby in their growing all-girls section at the Club.