In a thrilling encounter on a chilly day, Haywards Heath U16s secured a remarkable 12-11 victory against the formidable Pulborough side, the reigning county champions, despite being short-handed due to missing players.

The match commenced with Pulborough exerting significant pressure, culminating in a try at the 10-minute mark. The remainder of the first half saw Pulborough dominate possession, but Heath U16s’ resilient defence kept the scoreline tight.

Early in the second half, Pulborough were reduced to 14 players following a yellow card to their dynamic back-row player. Seizing this opportunity, Heath's backline executed a swift move, allowing speedster George Harding to sprint the length of the pitch and level the scores.

From the restart, Pulborough responded with a long-range penalty, edging ahead 8-5.

Heath U16s celebrate a tight win against Pulborough

The muddy conditions contributed to fatigue, with much of the play concentrated in midfield. Demonstrating character, Heath opted to forgo an easy penalty that could have tied the match, but unfortunately turned over the ball.

With eight minutes remaining, this decision seemed costly as Pulborough extended their lead to 11-5 with another long-range penalty. However, Heath showcased exceptional composure from the restart.

A strategic kick through by Ty Hollands led to both him and Will Simmonds converging on the loose ball, resulting in a try. Joe Denslow then displayed nerves of steel, slotting the conversion to put Heath ahead for the first time.

The final five minutes were intense, but Heath U16s held firm, clinching a season-defining win. It was a true team effort, with man of the match honours awarded to Jeffrey Chiu for his robust defence and outstanding runs.

All Heath squads – age U6 to U16 – welcome new players at any time... for more information contact [email protected]