Haywards Heath win three rinks out of four and still lose

Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst somehow managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in a match they largely dominated against Horley.

They won three of the four triples matches – all by fairly narrow margins – but crucially, lost heavily in the fourth to fall to an overall 75-61 defeat.

They finally got off the mark in their third game of the season, at Beech Hurst, pipping Hurstpierpoint in a thrilling afternoon’s bowls, 75-69.

Basil Larkins’, Graham Barton’s and Bob Sutton’s fours all won comfortably, but there were defeats for Andrew Croft’s and Anne Bosman’s teams.

Haywards Heath won three of the five rinks against Hurstpierpoint

They crashed to a resounding defeat at Mackie, losing all four rinks, with a final margin of 100-48.

But they bounced back against Horsham Park, drawing a triples encounter that was close on all four rinks, 51-51.

Nicola Coles’ team won theirs comfortably enough, 14-9, but the outcomes of the other three all rested on the final end. Horsham took all three but by the closest of margins, leaving the match all square.

Results:

Haywards Heath won at the third time of asking, defeating Hurstpierpoint in a thrilling encounter on April 27

Horley 75, Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst 61 (Peter Huntley, Julia Jarvis and Graham Brown lost 9-32; Basil Larkins, Paul Palmer and Dorothy Glasby won 16-14; John Box, Andrew Croft, Marge Breading won 15-14; Linda Huntley, Gwen Croft and Bill Mann won 21-15)

HH&BH 75, Hurstpierpoint 69 (Basil Larkins, Nicola Coles, Doug Cowell and Graham Brown won 18-9; Andrew Croft, Julia Jarvis, Martin Gaskell and Elsie Wilding lost 7-18; Bob Sutton, David King, Dorothy Glasby and Mark Howell won 17-12; Graham Barton, Mark Gooch, Doreen Penfold and Marge Breading won 22-13; Anne Bosman, Gwen Croft, Mike McQuillin and Stephen Banks lost 11-17)

Mackie 100, HH&BH 48 (John Box, Mike Wakeling, Mark Gooch and Elsie Wilding lost 8-18; Anne Bosman, Bill Mann, Julia Jarvis and Graham Brown lost 13-19; Andrew Croft, Chris Morley, Wendy Alexander and Mike McQuillin lost 8-25; Peter Huntley, Ray Howell, Linda Huntley and Marge Breading lost 9-20; Basil Larkins, Gwen Croft, Clive Thomas and Mark Howell lost 10-18)

Horsham Park 51, HH&BH 51 (Nicola Coles, Mark Gooch and Graham Brown won 14-9; Bob Sutton, Jill Hatfield and Bill Mann lost 13-14; Neville Dalton, Tony Ashby and Marge Breading lost 13-15; Peter Huntley, Dorothy Glasby and Mark Howell lost 11-13)