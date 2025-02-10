Haywards Heath RFC’s under-16 girls closed off a run of four league matches with an away win against a combined Crowborough/ East Grinstead side.

The home side opened the scoring but the Heath U16 girls replied quickly with a score in the left hand corner by second row A.Oliver after some good interplay in the forwards. Heath again went over for their second try with back row E Woollaston bursting through after a great line break by fellow flanker E Brotherton-Smith.

The home side replied to bring the score to two tries a piece in a really competitive opening fifteen mins. After that period, Heath gained the ascendancy with a hat trick of tries - a typical barnstorming run from Heath U16 captain K Camarra, followed by E Brotherton- Smith picking a fantastic short line and outpacing the defence with a 45m run in. Then scrum-half Luana joined the try spree to make it 12-37 at half-time.

The first ten minutes of the second half remained scoreless as good defence for both sides cancelled each other’s attacking moves. The home side then pulled one back which focused the visitors and spurred the Heath players into action.

Haywards Heath U16 girls secured a dominant win away in the league

Full back I De-Luca hit a nice running line off fly half R McDonald and showed real pace to go over and score. Captain and number eight Camarra then showed she can run around as well as through people, outpacing the defence on the left hand side to score. Kicking duties passed to S Flower and she managed to convert both tries with four conversions for the day.

Further tries were run in by I De-Luca, A Oliver, E Woollaston all scoring their second tries. Captain Camarra then went over for another two scores, ending the game with four tries to her name.

Overall, a fantastic display of running rugby considering the pitch was heavy underfoot. The final score was 22-70 and player of the match was E Brotherton-Smith – despite going off at half-time with an injury she showed real commitment across the pitch and was everywhere in both attack and defence.

Any girls interested in joining one of Heath’s three girls-only squads at U12, U14 and U16 levels should contact [email protected] to find out more. Introductory sessions are free of charge and new members are welcome at any time.