Heat is on for Burgess Hill Runners

The recent heat has made has made it a tough time for Burgess Hill Runners but they have persevered to take part in a range of races.
By Community sport reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST

In the Worthing 10k, a fast and flat route, perfect for a PB, first for BHR was Kirsty Phillpot in 41:58. She was followed by Travis Golbey (42:59), Oliver Dewdney (44:10, PB), Cath Beckett (49:11), Nicholas Robinson (51:42), Mark Craigs (55:05) and Hugh Stevenage (1:11:54).

In the notorious South Downs Way Relay, an annual race involving teams of six racing the 100 mile length of the SDW, it was again not one for the faint-hearted.

It is a test of running, endurance and navigation, with each runner taking on three separate legs in the one day.

BHR members at the South Downs Way RelayBHR members at the South Downs Way Relay
BHR entered a team of six made up of Jamie Goodhead, Oliver Day, Kath Wallek, Phil Wallek, Richard Jerome and Neil Phillpot.

Due to a runner being injured, the team's efforts were not able to be included official results, but depsite this they put in a solid effort, still completing the 100-mile course in 13:30:32.

Elsewhere, Oliver Dewdney completed the Pullborough Vineyard Run in 2:05:22. Oliver Day and Jamie Goodhead completed the Edinburgh Marathon in 3:17:14 (a PB!) and 3:38:07 respectively.

Chania Hemsley-Smith took on the ‘London 2 Brighton’ Ultra Challenge, a 100km ultra from Richmond to Brighton over the North Downs Way, Surrey countryside and South Downs. She completed the course in 18:44:12.

Mark Craigs at the Worthing 10kMark Craigs at the Worthing 10k
