Heat is on for Burgess Hill Runners

The recent heat has made has made it a tough time for Burgess Hill Runners but they have persevered to take part in a range of races.

In the Worthing 10k, a fast and flat route, perfect for a PB, first for BHR was Kirsty Phillpot in 41:58. She was followed by Travis Golbey (42:59), Oliver Dewdney (44:10, PB), Cath Beckett (49:11), Nicholas Robinson (51:42), Mark Craigs (55:05) and Hugh Stevenage (1:11:54).

In the notorious South Downs Way Relay, an annual race involving teams of six racing the 100 mile length of the SDW, it was again not one for the faint-hearted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a test of running, endurance and navigation, with each runner taking on three separate legs in the one day.

BHR members at the South Downs Way Relay

BHR entered a team of six made up of Jamie Goodhead, Oliver Day, Kath Wallek, Phil Wallek, Richard Jerome and Neil Phillpot.

Due to a runner being injured, the team's efforts were not able to be included official results, but depsite this they put in a solid effort, still completing the 100-mile course in 13:30:32.

Elsewhere, Oliver Dewdney completed the Pullborough Vineyard Run in 2:05:22. Oliver Day and Jamie Goodhead completed the Edinburgh Marathon in 3:17:14 (a PB!) and 3:38:07 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chania Hemsley-Smith took on the ‘London 2 Brighton’ Ultra Challenge, a 100km ultra from Richmond to Brighton over the North Downs Way, Surrey countryside and South Downs. She completed the course in 18:44:12.