Heat makes it a battle in Battle… Hastings and Eastbourne athletes tackle BBB10k and plenty more

When the cannon sounded to herald the start of the BBB10k in Battle High Street, the field of had already set off – but the traditional, if tardy, gesture was still appreciated.

When it was fired again around 35 minutes later Matt Draper of Hastings Runners was third, 48 seconds behind winner James Crombie of Hastings AC, in an excellent 36min 7sec.

The first finisher’s blast was heard by runners on the Catsfield Road who still had a quarter of the race to run, but was much louder and clearer for Draper’s HR clubmates Steven Hoath (40:53) and Martin Noakes (41:58), and the first HR women over the line – Fleur Record-Smith in a time of 46.17, followed by Laurine Waille (48:04) and Jan Young (54:02).

With 70 Hastings Runners in a field of 350, there was a lot of green and black to be seen.

Hastings Runners at the Battle 10k | Photo by Frank Copper.

The race started in Battle High Street then turned into Powdermill Lane before a challenging climb to Catsfield Road before a welcome downhill finish along a High Street full of cheering crowds.

Hosts the Battel Bonfire Boyes – a group established in 1646 and therefore the oldest bonfire society in the world – are no strangers to searing heat and are proud their annual event has never been dampened by rain.

But while onlookers were enjoying bright sunshine, for the runners temperatures in the mid-20s were perhaps a little too warm.

After finishing on Abbey Green near the entrance of Battle Abbey, and collecting a finisher’s medal from town mayor Vikki Cook, cups of water were the order of the day. And for Hastings Runners stalwarts Noakes and Trevor Briggs there were MV60 and MV45 trophies.

HY Runners at the Battle 10k | Photo by Frank Copper

NEIL JEFFRIES

HY RUNNERS

HY were well represented in the latest Rye 5K series race.

Will Carey was first HY Runner home, 4th in 17:33. Ivy Buckland was first v35 in 14th in 20:30 with Richard Benn first in the v50 category, 17th in 20:46.

Jenna Levett, Grace Baker, Amy Rodway and Rosy Clements at the Battle 10k | Picture courtesy of Hastings AC

Sonnii Pine achieved a PB in 22:51 and was first v45. Susan Dunn was 56th in 26:34, Emma Jones 58th in 27:00. Holly Wigmore was first junior girl, 79th overall in 31:03.

In the kids’ race Aiden Larkin won in 3:18, Ben Sims was third in 3:40, Michael Mansell fifth in 3:55, Ellen Gates sixth in 3:55, Oscar Giles seventh in 3:57, Cody Mansell 10th in 4:04, Phoebe Sims 12th in 4:16, Miley Wigmore 13th in 4:31 and George Giles 14th in 4:36.

At the Battle 10k, Dave Maze was first HY runner home in 39:38 followed by Dan Isted in 39:42, Benji Symes 40:08, Terry Puxty 41:01, Ben McCallion 41:24, Todd Fitz-Hugh 42:59, Scott Richford 43:45, Ben Jones 44:37, Paul Matthews 44:53, Jimmy Sladden 45:42, Becky Mabon 47:12, Rachel Wigmore 48:11, James Gladstone (Junior Male) 48:59, Deb Read 51:07, Matthew Harmer 52:13, Chris Wigmore 52:13, Sharon Mayhew 52:55, John Waterhouse 53:14, Claire Martin 55:12, Jackie Barker 57:07, Jenna Harmer 1:09:11, Jacqueline Patton 1:09:18. In the Kids race Noah Mayhew finished 1st in 3:36 with Tera Buckland 2nd in 3:48, Layla Harmer 5th in 4:01, Ava Morrissy 6th in 4:02, Ellen Gates 7th in 4:03, Elsie Harmer 15th in 4:53, Jessica Harmer 22nd in 7:27.

Isabella Buchanan competed in her last race of the 2023 track season at the Tonbridge open meeting.

Ben Brown of Eastbourne Rovers in action at the Crawley meeting | Picture: Eastbourne Rovers

While competing in the one-mile race Isabella set her sights on achieving a new 1500m PB over the distance. Hoping she would have other athletes to work with to achieve her desired time, it soon became evident this wasn't the case when Isabella created a gap between her and her competitors after the first 200m.

It became a mental test to stay engaged to hit her 400m splits.

Isabella missed her 1500m target time crossing the time split marker in 4.43 but dug in and crossed the mile finish line in an astonishing 5:03:45 setting a new UK national under-13 all-time mile record beating the previous record by 6.5 seconds.

It rounds off a fantastic season and a busy four weeks for the 12-year-old who was crowned champion at the SCAA Inter County Under-13 1500m and SEAA Under-13 800m.

The final under-15 track meeting of the season was held at Withdean Stadium.

For the 100m Beth Wilson and Jessica Harmer both achieved PBs with 14.5sec and 16.3. Fallyn Shields and Layla Harmer both ran in the 200m with Beth and Jessica Harmer non-scoring.

Fallyn ran a PB in the 300m in 48.8 with Megan Hopkins-Parry. Megan also did the 800m with Daisy Welch and Sophia Collins taking on the 1500m. Layla and Fallyn achieved PBs in the shot putt measuring 5.22m and 6.34m respectively.

Beth took on the long jump while Jessica Harmer and Grace Tewkesbury did the discus, Layla and Grace the hammer and Daisy and Sophia the javelin. Zion Okojie competed in the U15 boys’ 800m and long jump.

Jessica Wilson competed in the run, jump, throw event at the Medway open coming away with PBs in the 75m (11.78) and long jump 3.29m and a solid performance in the 600m.

Luke Grenfell-Shaw took on one of the most competitive mountain trail races in the world, the Ultra Trail Mount Blanc.

It is a 100k race starting at the bottom of Mont Blanc in Cormayer, Italy running through Champec Lac in Switzerland and finishing at the bottom of Mont Blanc in Chamonix, France.

Luke finished in 11hr 41sec, placing eighth out of 2230, and was second GB runner home, an outstanding result.

JENNA FRENCH

HASTINGS AC

Hastings AC members have turned in some outstanding performances in recent weeks.

There was superb running in the Rye 5k on Friday.

James Crombie was first, Luke Youngs third, Sean Parker-Harding fourth and Grace Baker first woman.

Dave Turner was first v50 and alongside Luke, it was reported that he would have had had a PB had it not been for the extra 140m being wrongly added to the course.

Cobey Buckley was overall winner of the junior races in the series, and Talia Davis second.

At the Battle 10k the HAC women's team had complete domination with the top three spots, while Rosy Clements was well up the field for her age category. And there was another win for James Crombie.

At the Southern Athletics League meeting, holidays meant dwindling numbers in attendance but there was still an array of wins and podium spots and plenty of PBs, and athlete-of-the-match awards, with Rae Le Fay and Jordan Pola among the stars.

Le Fay came back strongly after an accident and injury in the summer, winning gold in the Sussex 3000m championships and an eight-second PB (9.57.1).

This means she's completed a Sussex hat-trick having won gold in the U17 800m, 1500m and 3000m.

Evelyn Moynihan and Nate Cahill also ran in the extreme heat taking 10th and 8th respectively in their first attempt in this event.

All three were hoping for sub ten-minute times and all three achieved this.

For the HAC sprint group, numbers have been expanding rapidly and the atmosphere and improvements are exciting to observe through all the age groups.

Field events too have taken off. The hammer group have been very busy and there’s been a resurgence in training in pole vault and hurdles.

Some of HAC’s long-term sprint group athletes had great success at the Essex & Newham Beagles Open.

Delicia Pascall ran two great 100m races and ended with a big PB of 12.51 and a club U20 female record. Sidney Fitchett ran a great 100m for a PB of 11.59. Jordan Pola ran two clean 100m races and achieved 11.09.

If you're interested in field, track, road or cross country or just training to get fit, you can attend a free trial Tuesdays, Thursday or Sunday mornings.

CHLOE LE FAY

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

An open meeting in Crawley offered the chance for Eastbourne Rovera athletes to compete in different events to their usual ones.

Ben Brown dropped from longer middle distance events to try to improve his 800m PB and this he did. He changed gear at the bell and sprinted down the home straight to knock two seconds off his best, finishing in 2.06.67.

Shania Martlew moved up from shorter sprints to the 400m, hoping to break 60 seconds. After a fast start she relaxed down the back straight and finished strongly for a fantastic 59.36.

Oscar Mizen, unbeaten in the 300m all season, took on the 100m and 200m. His times of 12.31 and 24.43 proved he has good leg speed.

Nathan Burge has been determined to record a legal sub 12-second 100m all season and was thrilled to cross the line in 11.98, followed by another PB in the 200m with 24.3.

Evie Lennard continues to improve her 800m times, finishing in 2.24.16.

Josie Usher got a good start in both her sprints but had to settle for 13.5 and 28.1 respectively.

Honest Chinengundu, in his second competition, was pleased to knock more off his sprint times in 12.09 and 24.29.

Field eventer Adam Churchyard is gaining confidence in his turn in the circle and added centimetres to his best beating others in his age group with 36.12m.

Caitlyn Spencer claimed a PB in the 100m in 13.05 and recorded 26.97 in the 200m.

Nathan, Oscar, and Josie will finish the season representing Sussex in an inter-county match. Adam had an invite but cannot attend.