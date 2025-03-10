Heath Colts Captain recognised in U18 London & SE Division

Harry Barker selected at number 9 for series of inter-divisional matches

Harry Barker, current captain of Heath Colts, has been recognised as part of U18 London and South East Divisional squad and started at scrum half for both recent wins against the North and the Midlands.

Barker has been a Heath player since Under 6s, playing through the junior and youth ranks to learn and develop the rugby skills needed to enjoy the game and gain the experience needed to compete at an elite level. He has been a standout player for Heath Colts over the last two seasons and has also been capped at Rugby League and Rugby Union at his age group for The Netherlands.