Heath salvage a bonus point in defeat

A second consecutive away game was off to a poor start for Heath when they found themselves 19-0 down after only 15 minutes against an impressive Cobham side. The home side showed more intensity, pace and ambition than Heath with their direct runners creating problems every time they were on the attack. At half time a 38-7 lead did not flatter the hosts with Heath just having a converted Jack Lucas try to show for their efforts.

The second half started in much the same manner with Cobham scoring another two tries either side of another score from Heath captain Lucas, who thundered through defenders for a second converted score.

At 48-14 things were not looking great for Heath but the last half hour saw them up their game and start to dominate the contact areas. Moving the ball around the pitch with speed, they finally put their hosts under some real pressure. Three tries from marauding openside Josh Salisbury, who was unstoppable from 5 metres out, all converted by Tom Wharton, saw Heath take a 4 try bonus point.

Despite losing the match Heath fought hard to secure a valuable bonus point

Although eventually losing 62-35, by effectively winning the second half Heath have given themselves some belief and a platform to work from as they look ahead to their next fixtures. Heath will need to address some basics and start better in their next game, in particular improve their discipline by cutting out the yellow cards that are not helping their cause.

Next Saturday 20 September sees Heath host Kent side Cranbrook in a national cup match at Whitemans Green with 3pm kick off. All support welcome for this first home match of the season. Anyone wanting to get involved with HHRFC this season, either in a commercial partnership given the spectacular new HHRFC Clubhouse and the Club's ambitions for future growth or on the pitch as a senior, women's or youth player, should email [email protected]. New players of all ages and abilities are welcome at any time.

Heath 1st XV squad: Euan Greaves-Smith; Marcus Pemberton; Elliott Higgin; Harry Clarke; George Targett; Dan Jarman; Josh Salisbury; Connor Mullins; Jamie Thurston; Tom Wharton; Jack Flower; Jack Lucas (capt); George Melik; Matt Cains; Olly Goswamy; Flinn Herbert; Tom Smith; Oscar Mann.