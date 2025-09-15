Heathfield away win in South London

Park House 27 Heathfield 39

A much-changed Heathfield claimed a bonus point away win over Park House in this Counties 1 Kent league match.

The game started with a period of Heathfield dominance as this year’s captain Jo Lewis led by example ball in hand and often calling the lineout ball to himself. This produced two penalties duly knocked over by Toby Simpson.

Just when the visitors were starting to look comfortable with some neat handling near half way, a home flanker accurately read the situation and intercepted, leading to a home try on the right hand side (5-6).

Try for Jasper Folkes

Park House then charged into the left hand corner and secured a penalty when Heathfield debutant Horatio Hellewell was binned for malpractice at the breakdown. Park House exploited the resulting lineout with an efficient catch and drive – albeit again missing the conversion.

However the rest of the half generally belonged to Heathfield. In the last minutes effective contributions by Ben Irwin and another debutant Jasper Folkes ended with a try for Sam Walley, converted by Simpson. This gave Heathfield the half time lead at 10-13.

However Heathfield had the better of the second half. First Tom Cornwall secured good turnover ball which went through multiple hands before Walley collected his second try on the day.

A Park House penalty did reduce the deficit to five before each side was hit by a yellow card so neither team had a numerical advantage.

Sam Walley on the charge

Hellewell then added to his memorable first appearance when he took a quick tap penalty and stepped his way through the home defence for his first senior try.

With about 15 minutes remaining a home attack into the right hand corner was turned over. A clearance kick was retrieved by Liam Dunkley and Simpson arrived at the right moment to canter home under the posts for the bonus point try.

While it looked as though the result was clear Park House were still competing well. A clever chip through resulted in another seven points.

Heathfield then completed their scoring when more good work, especially by Cornwall, was ended by Folkes muscling his way over to cap his first appearance.

Park House did have the last word with a forwards’ try from short range just before the final whistle to give them a bonus point.

After a week’s rest Heathfield next visit Worthing (2nds) in the Bob Rogers Cup (27 Sep 3.00) before resuming league action on 4th October when Ashford come calling.