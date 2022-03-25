Heathfield ladies and under-16s have rugby day to savour

Tonbridge Judd Ladies 17 Heathfield Ladies 41

The ladies were soon on the scoreboard with a well-taken try by Ellie Wright, the first of her three on the day. Judds replied almost immediately with a try of their own.

The visitors took control of the game in the second quarter with tries by Lizzy Suggitt and Charleerose Chippett. Regrettably scrums now became uncontested as Judds had no front row replacement when their loosehead retired hurt.

Heathfield's victorious under-16s

Velvet Turner charged over just before half-time for the bonus point try and a 5-22 score line. Turner is growing in confidence following her inclusion in the England Deaf national squad.

Judds started the second half brightly and collected two tries of their own mainly through good support in their backs. Between these Clare Baker added another Heathfield try from short range after an attacking lineout, well converted by Megan Plane.

The scoring was completed by two more tries for Wright as good handling and her pace were too much for a home team that was running out of players. The game was ended early soon afterwards.

The result puts Heathfield in a solid third place in the National Challenge 1 League.

Heathfield U16s 59 Shoreham U16s 12

Heathfield under-16s completed their league campaign with a crushing nine try 59-12 win over Shoreham under-16s. Tries were scored by Aidan Collins (3), Oliver Das (2), Ben Chambers (2) and Cole Mackenzie (2).

Shoreham fought hard and scored a try either side of half-time, assisted by too many Heathfield penalties, but they had no answer to Heathfield’s superiority out wide with all the tries being scored by the backs.

Coach Joe Sandford picked Chambers at full back as man of the match for his all round performance.