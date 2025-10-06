Heathfield RFC's winning weekend - for men and women

Both Heathfield RFC senior teams collected home bonus point wins over the weekend as the men beat Ashford 33-18 and the ladies won 22-12 against Hackney.

On Sunday the ladies entertained Hackney, who had put 87 points on their previous opponents. This was just Heathfield’s second game in Championship 2 (level 3 nationally), so there was some trepidation that they might be overwhelmed.

Hackney started well with a forwards’ try from short range. However this seemed to fire the home team into action and they gradually worked their way upfield. Pressure on the visitors’ scrum half resulted in good turnover ball and Laura McGee was able to work her way over to level the scores.

The rest of the first half was something of a dogfight in midfield with neither side able to take control.

Happy winners at Heathfield

The second half was a different matter as Heathfield made better use of the slope and wind. Relentless pressure into the visitors’ half resulted in three tries for Abi Bandtock as she consistently worked her way through heavy traffic, one of them converted by Megan Plane.

In the last play of the game Hackney broke out to collect a consolation try but it was too late to affect the result.

On Saturday Heathfield’s men had played in unusually windy conditions which had a big impact on an open and entertaining match. They also played into the wind and up the slope in the first half.

While Ashford did collect two penalties in this period, Heathfield were more clinical in finishing with tries for Jack Pincus, Toby Simpson and Jay Massey-Taylor with Simpson converting two of them.

Jasper Folkes on the charge

With the wind and slope in their favour in the second half, Heathfield might have been expected to run up a big score. Indeed Massey-Taylor soon scored his second on the day, securing the try bonus point.

However Cornwall was now binned and Ashford took advantage of his absence to score two tries of their own. At 26-18 another score by the visitors would have been worrying but with Cornwall back on, Heathfield finished the stronger.

Aiden Plumley muscled his way over the line for a deserved try. Heathfield remained in control but were unable to add any more points in the last minutes.

This Saturday Heathfield men make the long trek to Deal which is always a difficult place to visit (3pm). On Sunday the ladies visit Battersea Ironsides and another tough match is expected (2pm).