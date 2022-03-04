Heathfield teams overcome Cranbrook and Beccehemians

Heathfield 29 Cranbrook 14

The men secured a four-try bonus point in the first half with the benefit of the slope and managed to contain the Cranbrook response in the second half thanks to solid team defensive work.

Heathfield RFC ladies

Fraser Goatcher collected the first two tries from short range and then one of the best pieces of rugby of the day gave Liam Dunkley an easy finish.

The fourth try was an interception by Toby Simpson just when Cranbrook looked to be counter-attacking.

Cranbrook were handicapped by a severely misfiring lineout and their scrum also creaked.

In the second half Cranbrook scored with a try from short range by their tight head prop but the home defence contained them.

Heathfield conceded far too many penalties but did stretch their lead with a penalty.

The home defence held until 15 minutes from time when Cranbrook scored a good try in the bottom corner.

There was no further scoring so Heathfield moved into third place in the table, one point behind Cranbrook with one game in hand.

Beccehamians Ladies 12 Heathfield Ladies 44

Heathfield ladies (pictured above and on the back page of today's Sussex Express) travelled to South London and were rocked in the first minutes by a good try by Beccehamians.

This shocked Heathfield into action and they replied with a try by Amber Lovick in the corner. Heathfield had a strong scrum platform and seemed to have an edge out wide as Ellie Wright scored a try in each corner.

Then Lizzy Suggitt pushed her way over for the bonus point try. The first half scoring was finished by Sophie Saunders with a solo effort.

The Heathfield coaches chose to empty the bench and initially this seemed to work as Katie Baurer was on the end of good handling for a try. Beccs had much the better of the next half hour but only scored a try near the end.

Sammie Williams and Baurer completed the eight tries for the visitors.

This weekend both Heathfield teams entertain league leaders .