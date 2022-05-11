Hell Red can be heavenly at Fontwell Park - preview and tips

The action at the track gets underway at 4.37pm and concludes at 8.05pm. The going is currently Good with watering taking place and the forecast is for a cloudy day. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook.

4.37pm Novices’ Chase (2m 4f)

Just the two runners in the opener. Wicked West won his first start over fences by 28 lengths and fell three fences from home last time out when still in with a chance of winning. However, Hell Red is very interesting on chasing debut. Second at Fontwell over hurdles in March, the five-year-old looks to have the size and scope to win this event.

They race at Fontwell on Thursday evening / Picture: Getty

Selection: Hell Red

5.10pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m 1f)

Hilltown has shaped with promise in two bumper starts, filling the runner-up position on both of those occasions. Molthill is improving with every start and was only beaten by a neck at Chepstow in February. The Turtle Said was third on hurdling debut at Wincanton and is another to note, but preference is for Sublime Heights. He has filled second at Fontwell and Plumpton respectively over hurdles and is taken to open his account over timber at the seventh time of asking.

Selection: Sublime Heights

5.45pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 1f)

Hit The Rocks has to carry top-weight here, but is respected along with the unexposed Mickyh who won at Stratford in April. However Gibraltarian shaped nicely when second at Newton Abbot and is one to note here.

Selection: Gibraltarian

6.20pm Handicap Chase (2m 1f)

Top-weight Shiroccan Roll is respected along with both Court Royale and Dogon who filled the runner-up position last time out. However, Richie Valentine won nicely at Plumpton last month and is taken to defy a 5lb rise.

Selection: Richie Valentine

6.55pm (Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f)

Touchthesoul, Beholden and George Bancroft are definitely all respected, but it is hard to overlook Coal Stock. He chases a three-timer here having scored at Chepstow and over course and distance at Fontwell in May. He is tough to oppose after a 4lb rise for that latest win.

Selection: Coal Stock

7.30pm Hunters’ Chase (3m 1f)

Soldier Of Love is respected for Paul Nicholls and finished second at Musselburgh in February. However, West Approach has been running with credit in hunter chase events of late and this looks a good opportunity to win.

Selection: West Approach

8.05pm Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (2m 5f)

Midnight Centurion was successful at Ludlow in March and commands respect, along with Carolines Charm who filled third at Wincanton on his latest start. However, it is tough to oppose Hyland here. Successful at Warwick in March, the five-year-old was third back at the same track last month. However, he remains thoroughly unexposed off a mark of 119 and is taken to get off the mark here.