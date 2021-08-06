Hellingly Phoenix gain valuable American football experience

Some of the Hellingly Phoenix team

Hellingly Phoenix faced Wembley Stallions and Kent Exiles in Bromley in their second American football tournament of the season.

Phoenix kicked off against the Exiles and pressure from Lucas and Kyle Bandaa boosted their efforts. Strong Phoenix defence held the Exiles to two touchdowns in the first half.

Phoenix’s defence produced an interception from Ryan Hedges and there was a forced fumble by Calvin Clark, topped off with key tackles at pinnacle times in the game by Fin Wilson and Sam Espie.

In offence Alex Krajeweski, playing in his first ever football tournament played in the key centre role and was a pillar of strength.

Charlie Booker showed his leadership qualities and his versatility.

The Phoenix offence was held to no points throughout the first half which ended 14-0 to the Kent Exiles.

In the second half the Kent Exiles began to find a rhythm. Hellingly put their first points on the board through Ollie Stratford and Rowan Crouch.

The game ended 43-6 to the Exiles but for Phoenix there were positive signs.

Against Wembley Stallions, the first half was close.

Points were scored by Harry Stone before Alex Krajewski and Charlie Booker helped make it 14-14 at the break.

The Stallions took an eight-point lead but Phoenix hit back and it ended 22-20 to the Stallions.