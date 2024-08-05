HHCC Honeybees back with their annual softball festival!

The Honeybees return to Clair Park to host a softball festival which promises to deliver fun and of course, cricket!

As the summer season draws to a close, HHCC Honeybees look back on a fun and successful campaign. Showing all the hard work in training paying off by producing some great performances on the pitch and further strengthening the team spirit off it. With new members joining throughout the summer, the Honeybees are going from strength to strength!

This Sunday, August 11, Haywards Heath Honeybees are once again holding their annual softball festival at Clair Park.

Building on the success of last year, this year will see six teams from the local area play friendly competitive games throughout the day, with one team walking away with the coveted trophy. As well as this there will be a BBQ, drinks served from the club house and sweet treats to help keep the women’s teams and their supporters refreshed and entertained.

The teams from last year's festival enjoying a sunny day at Clair Park.

The festival is open to everyone, and we would love to welcome friends and families of those playing to come along and join in the fun.

With the winter season just around the corner, why not come along and have a chat with some of the HHCC Honeybees and get involved with this exciting social club!