One of Hickstead’s most iconic showjumping classes has attracted a new sponsor for 2025.

The Directors of the All England Jumping Coursehave announced that JCL Insurance Brokers have signed a three-year deal as the new title sponsor of the Queen Elizabeth II Cup, which takes place on Saturday, July 26, at the Agria Royal International Horse Show.

This prestigious championship is open to the highest-ranked national riders in Great Britain, and recent winners include Harriet Biddick, Shane Breen, David Simpson and Jessica Burke.

The class used to be open to lady riders only, but was changed in 2008 when men and women were allowed to compete in both the Queen Elizabeth II Cup and the King George V Gold Cup.

Jessica Burke winning the Queen Elizabeth II Cup in 2024 | Picture by Boots and Hooves Photography

Jane Chewins, Managing Director of JCL Insurance Brokers, said: “I have watched the Royal International and the Derby Meeting at Hickstead from a very early age. It features heavily in my calendar on an annual basis, so to have the opportunity to work with such an iconic venue and with such lovely people is such a wonderful achievement, and something I am very proud of.”

Lizzie Bunn, Hickstead Director, added: “Thank you to JCL Insurance Brokers for joining our valued roster of sponsors for this season. The Queen Elizabeth II Cup is a class with a rich history, and an important target for many British-based riders every summer.”

Tickets for Hickstead’s two international shows are on sale now from www.hickstead.co.uk.