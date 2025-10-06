Highly emotional… we are super proud: Jess Breach’s parents tell of pride in Rugby World Cup winner

Rugby World Cup winner Jess Breach’s parents have told of their immense pride in her efforts – and those of team-mates they have got to know in one big rugby family.

Breach, who played for Chichester and Pulborough rugby clubs as a junior and is now with Saracens, was an ever-present as the Red Roses stormed to World Cup glory on home soil last month – and her parents John and Tricia watched her every step of the way.

John said the tournament – which ended with the squad beating Canada to lift the trophy at a packed Twickenham – was ‘phenomenal’ for Jess and the rest of the Red Roses squad and staff.

"As a family we could not be prouder of Jess and the team,” said John. “It has been long journey these past three years culminating in a hugely emotional six weeks through the tournament.

Jess Breach of England runs at Marine Menager of France during the semi-final (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"As parents we have watched Jess grow and play with this group of girls and seen them all grow up together, playing against each other as rival junior and county teams to playing U15s and U18s divisional rugby and then in the Premiership.

"We have travelled with their parents around the UK and around the world. The parental squad is very supportive of all the players and naturally of their own daughters.

"Winning the World Cup was a culmination of this and a massively shared moment for everyone – we are now all proud parents of world champions.

"As a family we are emotionally drained and this World Cup has brought us so many highs to share with Jess and our friends.

Morwenna Talling, Rosie Galligan, Emma Sing, Abby Dow, Sarah Bern, Jess Breach, Alex Matthews, Hannah Botterman, Tatyana Heard, Maud Muir and Zoe Aldcroft with the trophy following the final win over Canada(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"Watching Jess play in every game, seeing Jess run out at the Brighton Amex for her 50th cap was truly magical, as we know how hard she has had to work through career threatening injuries and natural competition from others.

"Her 50th try and hat-trick in Northampton was also very special. The support from her childhood clubs in Chichester and Pulborough has been fantastic too.

"As parents you are always proud of your children, so as parents we are super proud of Jess and her achievements and alongside that we are super proud of her brother, who has shown continuing support for Jess over the years.

"We have now come back down to earth and things will go back to normal for us. For Jess it will be back into training after a break and continuing to work with her teammates ensuring a positive legacy is left for girls and women to feel empowered to take up rugby at there local clubs or schools or try out any number of sports available.”