Historic day for H&B RFC Minis

Sunday marked a very special occasion at Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club . The launch of our brand-new Minis kit for the 2025/26 season from the one and only Gilbert Rugby.

And what a kit it is!

Thanks to the incredible support of our sponsors, the Minis now have a modern, upgraded design that proudly carries both the original club logo and a centenary emblem celebrating 100 years of rugby in our community. It’s a striking look that brings the club into the 21st century while honouring its proud history.

H&B RFC minis new kit

On Sunday, sponsors joined us at the club to present the kits to 150 of our Minis players. The children wore them with pride and enthusiasm as they took to the pitches to train, run drills, and showcase their passion for rugby.

This year’s kit is full of thoughtful touches. Not only is it reversible, a clever feature developed by our Sponsorship Manager, Jon Collins, in partnership with Gilbert, making it easy to identify teams at festivals and matches , but each shirt also carries the player’s initials on the back. This makes every kit feel even more personal and unique, giving each child an added sense of pride when they pull it on.

We want to extend a huge thank you to all of our sponsors, both those who joined us on Sunday and those who couldn’t make it. Your generosity doesn’t just put shirts on backs; it gives children in our community the chance to start their sporting journeys with pride, while learning the rugby values of respect, discipline, sportsmanship, and friendship.

As a small club in a deprived town, we know how important this support is. Many of our players’ families would struggle to afford expensive kit, but together we’ve been able to ensure every child feels part of the team.

Sponsors

We can’t wait to see our Minis wearing their new kit at games and festivals throughout the season. Thank you for helping us make this possible.

