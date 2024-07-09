HKA Fight Squad go to war

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twelve fighters from HKA travelled to Chatham on the weekend to compete at the Battle of Kent, bringing home six wins.

First up was Fyn Williams who has been working so hard lately to be on his front foot and working on his ring craft, and that definitely showed today, with a fantastic clear win to start the day for the team.

Jayen Corbett up next this was his first time stepping into a big competition, and very nervous, but as soon as he got in there, he put everything he had been taught into practice, worked extremely hard. He controlled every round. A well deserved win.

Iyden Hartnip Hamidi, another first timer was feeling unwell but was determined to fight. Iyden dug deep, pushed on, used his skills and took a great win.

HKA Fight Team.

Mehran Nadiri took control of the first round using his long legs, pushing the other lad backwards. However the other boy did not make it easy for Mehran. Mehran stuck to the game plan and continued to be in control of the rounds taking the victory.

Owen Croft had a very tough opponent, who was very strong and wanted to win and came out strong. Owen was ready, and didn’t get caught up in a messy fight. He stayed composed throughout and fought his own fight. This was a great war, Both lads not giving up. A great draw.

Jayden Hartnip Hamidi, was up next this again was his first big competition. This was a great fight, both lads throwing knees, leg kicks and body shots non stop throughout the three rounds. Jayden worked so hard and did everything his corner asked of him, but unfortunately didn’t get the win this time.

It was Olivia Lyon’s first time stepping into a big competition and her opponent's 4th. She was very strong and made Olivia work hard. Olivia herself is a very strong young lady, so this was a great battle and was very close. Even though Olivia knocked her opponent on the canvas three times unfortunately she did not win this time.

Will Carey, fairly new to the fighting world, but has come on so much. He stayed in control the whole time, using his long reach and pushing the guy back. Will displayed lovely ring craft, showing great skill, claiming a well deserved victory.

Sahel Hannan fought a very tough fight, both boys very evenly matched. Both wanted the win throwing some good hard shots. Sahel showed good work rate, and was a great fight to watch, ending in a draw.

Carter Thompson got first ever fight under his belt. He showed us that he has grit and determination, fought so hard, and did so well, this time his opponent was just more experienced but Carter should be very proud of his fight.

It was Zavian Corbett's first time to compete in a big competition and although he was nervous he went and put on a great performance. Zavien showcased his skill, working really hard throwing punch after punch. This was a well matched fight, with both lads wanting the win, at the final bell the judges gave a well deserved draw.

Last up was Dillion Welch, after a very long day he was up for it and ready to go. Dillon never gives up and was constantly on the forward foot, pushing the other boy back, throwing knee after knee. This was by no means the cleanest of bouts but another great win to finish the day.

Instructors Carl Denne and Jenny Fry said: “We are very proud of the team, there were some great performances, the fighters showing great skill who have great futures ahead in the world of competing. Thank you to all the families and friends who came to support the team.”