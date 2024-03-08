HKA's students pass with flying colours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During the week the tots showed great concentration and skill in their classes as they graded for their different coloured stripes, 4 of the black stripe tots went on to achieve the first certificate of the Tots Black stripe program preparing them for when they move up to the next class.

On Saturday the Cadets, Teens and Adults put their hearts and soul into their Gradings. Carl Denne Chief Instructor said “What a powerful day at HKA! Words can't express how proud we are after last weekend's grading period. From countless smiles, to a few tears, a bit of blood, a handful of light injuries, and lots of hard work—the day was filled with students pushing themselves to their limits and more. Whether it's a pass or fail, everyone gave their all, especially the Purple belts who endured a 3+ hour physical assessment with minimal breaks. I am excited for the newly awarded yellow belts to step up into the advanced session, and a shoutout to the eager cadets jumping into the teens class a bit early!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday another 50 student Graded for their stripes. Carl said: “So after 8 hours of grading fun yesterday, we were back in early for a really positive morning going through the Stripes! Well done everyone who completed their Yellow/White - Pad Drills, Orange/ White - Sparring, Green/White - Advanced Sparring, Purple/White - Coaching, Blue/White - Advanced Coaching.

Students with their certificates. Picture: submitted

“Grading is about skills set and technique work and LOTS of punishment and pressure. Today was all about knowledge, fine tuning, and confidence building ready for the next Big Grading!”