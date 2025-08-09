Hockey history witnessed – but Fullers’ legacy is lasting at Lewes
Mike and Steve Fuller played their last game for Lewes HC at the Southdown Club, ending another chapter – but not the final one – in a famous family hockey story.
Kingston Hockey Club was formed in 1898, with monthly games in a field immediately west of what are now Lewes rugby pitches.
Most of the ladies and gents who played in a mixed team came from a large Lewes Victorian family, the Fullers. A few years later the club became Kingston & Lewes HC, and soon after that Lewes Hockey Club was formed which is very much thriving today.
Harry Fuller and his wife Lucy had a son, Alan Fuller, who played hockey for Lewes before the Second World War and after coming back from Army service in Burma in 1945.
Alan and his wife Marion, who met at Lewes Tennis Club in 1951, had two sons, Michael and Stephen, who both played 50+ years of hockey for Lewes.
Michael has a son James who plays, and Stephen, his wife Gubbs and their son Peter and daughter Emma still play, which makes it four generations of Fullers at Lewes Hockey Club.
On Saturday Michael was 70 years old, and with Stephen, had his last game of hockey at the Southdown Club with other family members also playing against a team made up of Lewes HC members past and present.
Mike’s son James captained the Fullers’ side against a scratch team of past and present players for Lewes. It was a celebration of friendship and played in great spirit culminating in a 2 2 draw.
Youngsters on both sides were able to show off their skills, but the older players held their own against sustained pressure.
Everyone returned to a packed clubhouse for celebratory food and drink followed by speeches and a presentation to Mike.
It was a historical and memorable occasion and Mike can retire in the knowledge that the next generation of Fullers will continue to play for the club founded by the Fuller family.
