Hollington Bowls Club present's 50th anniversary celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Friday, July 12, Hollington Old Church Bowls Club celebrated president, Doreen Swain's, 50th anniversary as a member of the club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelve clubs from all over Kent and Sussex joined in the celebrations and competed for the inaugural Doreen Swain Celebration Triples Trophy, which has been sponsored by Sussex Mower Services.

A challenging morning of bad weather didn't put off the teams, who produced some excellent bowls throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first winners of the new trophy were Staplecross B.C. with runners-up Westfield B.C.

Everyone enjoyed an excellent lunch and cream tea and the President was presented with several gifts to mark this incredable landmark.