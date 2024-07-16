Hollington Bowls Club present's 50th anniversary celebrations
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Friday, July 12, Hollington Old Church Bowls Club celebrated president, Doreen Swain's, 50th anniversary as a member of the club.
Twelve clubs from all over Kent and Sussex joined in the celebrations and competed for the inaugural Doreen Swain Celebration Triples Trophy, which has been sponsored by Sussex Mower Services.
A challenging morning of bad weather didn't put off the teams, who produced some excellent bowls throughout the day.
The first winners of the new trophy were Staplecross B.C. with runners-up Westfield B.C.
Everyone enjoyed an excellent lunch and cream tea and the President was presented with several gifts to mark this incredable landmark.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.