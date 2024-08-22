Home and away results are pleasing for Chichester & Fishbourne Croquet Club

By Eve Fuller
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 08:28 BST
Some great play resulted in a 6-3 win for Chichester & Fishbourne Croquet Club when a team played in a league match against Sussex County Croquet Club on their home ground at Southwick, the home of the 2023 world championships.

The team comprised Tony Elkin, Tony Hicks, David Russell, and Martin Emmett - whose 7-0 win over one of their players who had a lower handicap merits special note. Blessed with good weather and hospitality, it was a good day

At home, six C&FCC members with handicaps between 1 and 8 took part in the club’s recent mixed-level match for the Staniland Trophy.

A wonderful sunny day on the lawns saw Keith Burt win against John Effingham in a 19-point final after five group games, with everyone playing everyone else! Tony Elkin organised the day and undertook the scoring.

The intrepid six: The players in Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club’s recent mixed level match.The intrepid six: The players in Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club’s recent mixed level match.
Another recent event was a friendly against Littlehampton Croquet Club at Chichester’s Fishbourne home ground.

After the two doubles games and four singles, our team of Tony Elkin, Martin Emmett, Brian Shipman and Chris Fuller was in an unassailable position with 5 wins to Littlehampton’s 1.

Given the drizzle and blustery wind the two final “dead rubber” games were played as fun doubles with a player from each side in every pairing.

The result of the day was Brian’s singles win where, with advantage handicap play, he ran 9 hoops to his opponent’s 2.

