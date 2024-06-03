Home side claim victory over Petworth

By Marc LancasterContributor
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 14:55 BST
West Sussex Bowls League. Storrington v Petworth

Petworth travelled to Storrington for their latest West Sussex Bowls League match.

A competitive game saw both sides win two rinks each, but the home side claiming the victory on shots difference.

For Petworth:

Richard Stevens of Petworth Bowls Club.Richard Stevens of Petworth Bowls Club.
Simon Herbert, Barry Stanton, Richard Stevens and Michael Dallyn lost 18-20.

Kevin Mitchell, Sid Haimes, Ian Herbert and Alex Herbert lost 8-47.

David Stansmore, Richard Softly,Jim Palmer and David Luxford won 17-16.

Chris Blackman, Stan Enticknap, Marc Lancaster and Dan Butler won 25-22.

Result: Storrington 6, Petworth 4