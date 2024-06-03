Home side claim victory over Petworth
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Sussex Bowls League. Storrington v Petworth
Petworth travelled to Storrington for their latest West Sussex Bowls League match.
A competitive game saw both sides win two rinks each, but the home side claiming the victory on shots difference.
For Petworth:
Simon Herbert, Barry Stanton, Richard Stevens and Michael Dallyn lost 18-20.
Kevin Mitchell, Sid Haimes, Ian Herbert and Alex Herbert lost 8-47.
David Stansmore, Richard Softly,Jim Palmer and David Luxford won 17-16.
Chris Blackman, Stan Enticknap, Marc Lancaster and Dan Butler won 25-22.
Result: Storrington 6, Petworth 4