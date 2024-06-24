Home win for Marine Gardens bowlers
Top Rink honours went to Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and skip Ivan Godsmark who steamrollered their way to a 39-6 shot victory.
Rottingdean then visited Marine Gardens for a friendly match and returned home with a convincing win under their belt, being victorious on 3 of the 5 rinks. The 30 shot winning margin (62-92) was fully deserved. Marine Gardens top rink honours went to Roger Parrish, Bob Hurst and skip Wendy Wilson who competed well in winning by 22 shots to 10.
A similar story was played out at Horsham where the home team took a 31 shot advantage in the 1st leg of the Rose Bowl competition.
On a warm sunny afternoon Horsham posted a 96-65 victory leaving Marine Gardens with a mountain to climb in the 2nd leg. Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Leon White and skip Jim Gray did their best to keep Marine Gardens in the picture but their 15-9 victory was but a brief shaft of light. The disappointment felt was somewhat dissipated by the hospitality extended by the hosts.
The fine weather continued on Captain's Day when all 6 rinks were played on by over 50 members. This charity event started with a Spider and the 'lucky' winner of a bottle of whisky was Peter Guy. Following the activity on the green a splendid 'tea' was enjoyed in the clubhouse followed by a raffle.
The excellent sum in excess of £1000 will be given to the Prostate Cancer Society. Congratulations to captain Jim Gray and Wendy Wilson for bringing it all together and to every one who contributed.
