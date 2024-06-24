Home win for Marine Gardens bowlers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marine Gardens registered a home win (2-1) against Norfolk B in a WSBL fixture and in doing so earned the match points with an impressive 75-45 shot difference.

Top Rink honours went to Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and skip Ivan Godsmark who steamrollered their way to a 39-6 shot victory.

Rottingdean then visited Marine Gardens for a friendly match and returned home with a convincing win under their belt, being victorious on 3 of the 5 rinks. The 30 shot winning margin (62-92) was fully deserved. Marine Gardens top rink honours went to Roger Parrish, Bob Hurst and skip Wendy Wilson who competed well in winning by 22 shots to 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A similar story was played out at Horsham where the home team took a 31 shot advantage in the 1st leg of the Rose Bowl competition.

Send us your club news.

On a warm sunny afternoon Horsham posted a 96-65 victory leaving Marine Gardens with a mountain to climb in the 2nd leg. Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Leon White and skip Jim Gray did their best to keep Marine Gardens in the picture but their 15-9 victory was but a brief shaft of light. The disappointment felt was somewhat dissipated by the hospitality extended by the hosts.

The fine weather continued on Captain's Day when all 6 rinks were played on by over 50 members. This charity event started with a Spider and the 'lucky' winner of a bottle of whisky was Peter Guy. Following the activity on the green a splendid 'tea' was enjoyed in the clubhouse followed by a raffle.