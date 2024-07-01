Home win for Southwater bowlers

By John CoghlanContributor
Published 1st Jul 2024, 08:42 BST
At home to Ewhurst Southwater won by 53 to 35.

Best triple was Sue Lewis, John Coghlan and Mike Skipp (20-8) having been 6 -8 down at the tea break. Next was Sue Jones, David Kent and Kevin Lewis (20-10).

Next came St Francis and because of the heat the match was limited to 15 ends. The heat obviously affected the visitors who went down 27 to 59.

Best rink for Southwater was Jackie Merchant, Cliff Merchant, Brian French and Tim Gander (22-3) supported by Jenny Haysom, Dee Blanchard, Les Andrews and Judith Hitchman (19-13) and Martin Hargrave, John Coghlan, Jean Meinertzhagen and Geoff Kentish (17-11).

Southwater bowlers enjoyed their victory at the weekend.Southwater bowlers enjoyed their victory at the weekend.
The MIMOSA trophy annually fought between the ladies and gentlemen took place and a close match with 2 rinks winning for both sides finished with a win for the men by 7 shots.

Away to Marine Gardens despite winning 3 of the 4 triples they lost by 67 to73. Best triple was Debbie Coshan, Mike Jones ands Peter Curd (22-16) with Mair Williams, Jackie Merchant and Tim Gander (20-17) and Sue Jones, Andy Coshan and John Borasinski (17-16)

