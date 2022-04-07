Hoods rob Worthing Thunder of chance of play-off glory

For the second week running Thunder headed up to the Midlands to face the Nottingham Hoods, this time knowing it was a one-game shoot out.

It was close throughout with Thunder taking the first half but tiredness once again hitting them.

And with the Hoods having the best of it in the latter stages it was the home team who took the honours and now face an away fixture with league champions Solent Kestrels in the next stage.

Howard Crawford top-scored in what proved to be Thunder's last game of the campaign / Picture: Kyle Hemsley

The first half went well for Thunder as they matched the Hoods’ physicality with a mix of speed and added toughness.

At the first break it was tied at 20-20 and as the half went on it was Thunder who began to run the game.

Three treys as the half wound down from Zaire Taylor, Ishmael Fontaine and Kevin Moyo saw Thunder take a deserved six point lead into the locker room at 44-38.

Whatever was said in the break fired up the Hoods as they came out firing on all cylinders, hitting the first ten points inside two minutes.

Thunder were playing catch-up for the rest of the game and despite giving their all it was not going to be their day.

Jarred Dixon, Hafeez Abdul and Jack Sunderland all made life difficult for Hoods but a well drilled home side looked confident.

With a lead of just three at the final break (64-61) the pressure was beginning to build on the Thunder and the last ten minutes proved just a step too far as Hoods took the game by 88-79.

With the season finished, there will be five months to prepare Thunder for the next campaign. The usual questions will come up with fans keen to know what will be happening.

Whatever happens Worthing will have a competitive line up but with Howard Crawford – top scorer in this final game – and Taylor retiring it will all add up to an interesting summer break and some new faces are likely.