Horse racing tips: Seven selected to shine at Lingfield

12.30

A market move for the returning Haseef would be interesting, but the one who makes the most appeal is triple C&D winner CAPPANANTY CON. Michael Attwater's 8yo has dropped 5lb below his last winning mark and he suggested a return to form last time.

Howzak could well bounce back now returned to Polytrack, so is another to consider, while Capla Spirit looks solid frame material.

1.00

Major Gatsby would have a chance if coping with the drop in trip, having come closest to winning over 7f around here, while Thatsthefinest has claims on this return from an absence.

However, the safest option looks to be EXCELING who won well at Kempton in November and wasn't beaten far at Chelmsford last time. Miss Anaco may appreciate this return to Polytrack and could go well.

1.30

Dolly McQueen would have a chance if able to transfer her recent hurdles form back to the Flat, while Denable would also have to be considered if building on his recent Southwell effort.

However, it may be worth giving another chance to LEROY BROWN who had three of these behind him when runner-up over C&D in November and he was ridden much more aggressively when a disappointing favourite at Wolverhampton last time.

The unexposed Iconic Mover shapes like a stayer and is worth monitoring in the market.

2.00

The progressive PORFIN carries a 5lb penalty for a recent win at Wolverhampton but in his current form he appears to be a cut above this level of opposition.

Nevertheless, the fact that he was a beaten favourite over 5f on his penultimate start does pose a slight risk factor, especially with habitual trailblazer Thegreyvtrain in the field.

However, in an otherwise modest affair Phil McEntee's gelding is still the most obvious choice.

2.35

It's feasible that a handicap newcomer can have a major say in such a weak race but identifying exactly which one isn't an easy task. With cheekpieces introduced, the upped-in-trip Guitar is one option.

However, it's safest to stick with proven form lines in the shape of Twistaline (first run for Mick Appleby) and HOMEMADE ANDREA.

The selection won three starts ago and she stuck on well enough out wide at Chelmsford (fourth) on her most recent outing.

3.10

The market should be informative with regard to the newcomers, with Montesecco especially interesting given his powerful stable and breeding, but a few of these have already shown enough to suggest they can win races.

Applaud Now and Jade Country are two but preference is for VESPASIAN who made an eyecatching debut at Kempton last month and is bred to be useful, including on Polytrack.

3.40

Despite having won a handicap off a mark of only 46 over C&D last month, that was still a big step up on his previous efforts by Northern and any further progress would give him a good chance.