Horsham 10k is back on Sunday - and it should be a classic

After two years away because of Covid, the run will return at 11am on Sunday.

The race, which is organised by the Horsham Joggers in partnership with local estate agents Brock Taylor, takes place from Horsham Rugby Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a very popular part of the Sussex Grand Prix series of races, attracting club runners from across the county.

It's Horsham 10k time on Sunday

However, the race is also suitable for runners of all abilities with more than half the entrants being local joggers and fun runners.

If you enjoy parkrun but are looking for the next challenge, this is the ideal race.

There are ample numbers of marshals to ensure everything goes smoothly, a great drink and cake stall and the event is fully licensed by UK Athletics.

There will be the opportunity to have a pre and post-race sports massage from local sports therapist, Tony Schofield.

There is also a shorter 1.2K fun run for juniors under 16 years of age. This takes place before the main race in the grounds of the rugby club.

Prizes will be given across a range of age categories.

If you are planning to run please sign up to avoid disappointment. Entries can be made via the Horsham Joggers’ website, www.horshamjoggers.co.uk/horsham-10k