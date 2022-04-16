Horsham 10k returns next month - get your entry in soon

It is organised by the Horsham Joggers and is a very popular part of the Sussex Grand Prix series of races, attracting club runners from across the county.

However, the race is also suitable for runners of all abilities with more than half the entrants being local joggers and fun runners.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you enjoy parkrun but are looking for the next challenge, this is the ideal race.

The start of a previous running of the Horsham 10k

The route starts and finishes at Horsham Rugby Club and includes local roads and bridleways.

There are ample marshals to ensure everything goes smoothly and the event is fully licensed by UK Athletics.

There is a shorter 1.2k fun run for juniors under 16 that takes place within the grounds of the rugby club.

The junior race starts at 10.15am. Prizes will be given to male and female winners across a range of age categories for the adult and junior races.

The event is being organised in partnership with local estate agents Brock Taylor.

Director Peter Maskell said, “As soon as I heard that the event was going to be taking place this year I contacted the Horsham Joggers to see if we could be involved.”

The race can take 500 entrants and has sold out in the past so if you are planning to run please sign up soon to avoid disappointment.