Horsham 5's Dart League

Top two in the B Division clash

The top two teams in the B Division clashed as leaders The Plough hosted Shelley Arms C, resulting in a 4-4 draw.

The bottom two teams also met, with Shelley Arms B facing The White Horse, who comfortably won 6-2. The Malt Shovel travelled to face Slinfold CC but were well beaten 7-1.

In the A Division, Shelley Arms A, who took over the top spot last week, were at home Southwater Club A. Despite a 180 from Ryan Vessey and a 107 out from Matt Smallwood, they were held to a 4-4 draw and dropped back to second place.

The Plough v The Shelley Arms C

Riley Darkins hit a 180 for the visitors. Southwater Club B faced off against bottom side The Windmill and reclaimed the top spot following a 6-2 win, helped by 180s from Ron Clarke and Lee Burlton. Ashington Club had a bye.

Next week features the Flying Pairs and The Spudz Plate competitions at Southwater Club. Please register by 8:15 pm for an 8:30 pm start. The draw for the semi-finals of the Jack Tofts Cup will also be made.

RESULTS

A Division

Southwater Club B 6, The Windmill 2

The Shelley Arms A 4, Southwater Club A 4

Ashington Club - Bye

B Division

Slinfold CC 7, The Malt Shovel 1

The Plough 4, The Shelley C 4

The Shelley Arms B 2, The White Horse 6

180s

Lee Burlton - Southwater Club B

Ron Clarke - Southwater Club B

Riley Darlins - Southwater Club A

100+ Finishes

Matt Smallwood - Shelley Arms A 107