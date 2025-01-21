Horsham 5's Dart League
The top two teams in the B Division clashed as leaders The Plough hosted Shelley Arms C, resulting in a 4-4 draw.
The bottom two teams also met, with Shelley Arms B facing The White Horse, who comfortably won 6-2. The Malt Shovel travelled to face Slinfold CC but were well beaten 7-1.
In the A Division, Shelley Arms A, who took over the top spot last week, were at home Southwater Club A. Despite a 180 from Ryan Vessey and a 107 out from Matt Smallwood, they were held to a 4-4 draw and dropped back to second place.
Riley Darkins hit a 180 for the visitors. Southwater Club B faced off against bottom side The Windmill and reclaimed the top spot following a 6-2 win, helped by 180s from Ron Clarke and Lee Burlton. Ashington Club had a bye.
Next week features the Flying Pairs and The Spudz Plate competitions at Southwater Club. Please register by 8:15 pm for an 8:30 pm start. The draw for the semi-finals of the Jack Tofts Cup will also be made.
RESULTS
A Division
Southwater Club B 6, The Windmill 2
The Shelley Arms A 4, Southwater Club A 4
Ashington Club - Bye
B Division
Slinfold CC 7, The Malt Shovel 1
The Plough 4, The Shelley C 4
The Shelley Arms B 2, The White Horse 6
180s
Lee Burlton - Southwater Club B
Ron Clarke - Southwater Club B
Riley Darlins - Southwater Club A
100+ Finishes
Matt Smallwood - Shelley Arms A 107